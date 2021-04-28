BMW is finishing the premiere of its new 2 Series Coupé, a model that recovers the traditional sportiness of rear-wheel drive and promises maximum emotions.

April 28, 2021 (15:00 CET)

2021 BMW 2 Series Coupé: all the secrets of the new sports car, a classic BMW. Illustration: Schulte.

A Old-fashioned BMW, a sporty of the always. This is how it will be presented to the market throughout 2021 the new 2 Series Coupé, a model that stands out from the latest creations of the brand’s smallest cars and ditch the front-wheel drive bet to continue offering a propulsion architecture that heralds maximum sportsmanship.

Some international media have already been able to hunt camouflaged units of the model in the last phase of testing, but At Autopista.es we can already tell you what the image will be like of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, thanks, as always, to our specialist: the illustrator Schulte.

Among the aesthetic novelties that we find with the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, stands out a front with a wider and more expressive grille, but without the hype of the latest gigantic grills that BMW already presents, as in the Series 4. New optics and air intakes, aerodynamic improvements, revised bumpers, new skirts and a spoiler mounted on the trunk compose a sportier image and something more traditional than expected.

This could be the interior of the BMW 2 Series Coupe 2021.

Already for withinAlthough we still do not have images available, the first information arriving from Germany suggests that the cabina will be much more modern and include more technology. The fully digital instrumentation and the larger central information display will set a very attractive and advanced environment.

BMW 2 Series Coupé 2021: technique and possible engines

Technically somewhat shorter than the Series 3, this The new BMW 2 Series Coupé will be more like this average sedan, based on the CLAR architecture of the brand, but with less wheelbase. The keys to the new sports car will be a greater lightness and a low center of gravity, which added to the rear propulsion, announce a much superior sportiness.

Although there is still no official confirmation of its mechanical range, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé 2021 could incorporate a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine with about 255 hp of power (and perhaps in version 220i and 230i), which would be joined by a 6-cylinder in-line turbo and 3.0 liters, with between 350 and 380 hp (with designation M240i).

The future BMW M2 Coupé could incorporate a mechanical version of the M4 with more than 400 hp.

It is not ruled out far from it, and in fact it is already expected, the launch somewhat later also of a BMW M2 Coupe, which will be bigger words. According to early rumors, this variant could take a mechanical version of the M4, developing even more than 400 hp. But it is still unknown and we will have to wait several months for confirmation or not.