2003. Puerto Rico. Hotel lobby where the delegations of the Qualifying Pre-Olympic for Athens 2004 are concentrated.

Some of the players in the Golden Generation have already met in a room and are determined to tell Ruben Magnano who don’t want to go to scheduled training for that morning. So they send the team leader to report to the coach.

-The boys say they are dead from the game last night. They think it is better to rest. They ask you to stop training.

-Deciles that I wait for you in the mike. In five minutes the door closes and I start with those who are upstairs.

Thus, without debates or explanations, the world runner-up coach answered and headed towards the group that was about to leave for the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. An anecdote that summarizes the hyperexigence that Magnano had with that group of talented players. Rubén knew that the litter had a lot of potential and he planned to make the most of it. Today, 17 years later, the Cordovan who guided the best Argentine team ever remembers history. “I have the moment in mind, although not with your precision … But I do remember that the problem was due to a morning training. I don’t know how many were upset, but I had to think about the team. To make decisions, I always sat with my entire coaching staff, listened and solved. The morning trainings were always difficult, even though they were not physical, but if I considered that they were useful for the team, they were done. There are things that I did not negotiate ”, explains Magnano. That tournament was not easy. In every way. Argentina came from surprising the world in Indianapolis and had to ratify. There was pressure to achieve one of the two passages (NdeR: one, it was discounted, it was for the United States with its NBA figures) and, also, the group atmosphere was not the best after a tour of Mexico that Magnano describes as inhumane . However, the coach did not budge. As was his style. “What happened was a clash of concepts and visions. But the objective, to get the ticket for the Games, was achieved. Although we lost to Venezuela and Mexico, something that perhaps was not in the plans, we beat the candidates and classified, ”he recalls in an extensive heads-up with Infobae.

-Today, so many years later, what do you feel was your greatest contribution to the Generation? That demand that shaped a talented group?

-Yes, maybe a way of directing a job, a behavior, values ​​that sustained the entire process and did not negotiate. My previous eight years as an assistant (NdR: de Guillermo Vecchio and Julio Lamas) allowed me to develop an ability to perceive attitudes and then make decisions. I considered that the fundamental thing was to generate a framework of deep-rooted equity, that the effort be of all, without concessions. And that was contagious. The players were very involved, because they were already aware that this was the way. There was a lot of humility, solidarity and intelligence of these boys. They knew how to give everything, 100%, beyond those clashes of visions … And so an identity was forged, a way of doing things. It is clear that the road was hard, but if it is hard and you get to what we achieved, I feel it was worth it.

-And what does the 65-year-old Magnano think of that young and demanding coach? Is there another technician?

– It is probable, surely I have reinvented myself in driving. One always has learning and in my case it has been to listen more. Perhaps, at the time, that feature does not develop it 100%. It happens that I aim a lot at preparing the team. For me it is necessary to reach 100% of the matches and that includes giving all the tools to the players. In these few days tournaments those mornings happen, of mental saturation, due to the tiredness of the players. But I, every thing I did, was always thinking about what was best for the team. I’m calm in that

When Magnano left the team, after winning the Olympic gold, there was a feeling of relief among the players, some of them saturated by the requirement of the DT, but over time the recognition has been unanimous. Even one of them, Ale Montecchia, He had the deference to send him a replica of the Olympic gold medal (NdeR: the organization does not give the technicians) and several, publicly, have been praised. When Rubén is reminded of that return from the players, the emotion is noticed over the phone. “That gratitude speaks to the greatness of the characters. Beyond the level they reached and the disappointments they may have had because of the sacrifices made, that gratitude is what remains. And it is what fills me with pride. The same as those efforts, some of them unintelligible for how hard they were, have ended with achievements, it has been understood that the objective is met respecting the rules, and that the goal has been above the discomfort of one of the parties. …”, be honest.

-And what does it suggest if I tell you November 4, 2004?

– (thinks) I’m not good at dates.

-It was your last day as coach of the Argentine national team.

-Yes, I remember now that you tell me. I renewed after the Games, we put an exit clause in case an offer from Europe appeared. And it came, from Varese in Italy … I used it and left.

-16 years passed, it’s a lot, right? You never returned to direct the National Team, despite being the most successful coach in history. Did it hurt?

-It seemed to me little considered, really. For all the years I spent in the National Team, 12 between assistant and main coach. I’m not saying that you should have chosen me, but you did at least take into consideration. When the position went from full to part time I spoke with the Varese leadership and there was an agreement so that I could divide my time with the National Team … But I was not even among the three candidates for the position. And that seemed inconsiderate to me.

-Why do you think that first Brazil, for six years (2010-2016), and now Uruguay (from 2019 to today), have sought you out, but that never happened again from the Argentine Confederation?

-I would love to have the answer, it would really make me calmer … Because if you know the reason you can allow yourself some learning. But I do not know. I don’t make the decisions, I would have to ask who made them.

– I try to think reasons aloud and two things occur to me: your demand that became popular almost as something extreme and your age, maybe they thought you were big and not aggiornated.

-I have no idea. If it is because of the requirement, I think it is excellent that I was not chosen. Sparkly. Because I do not demand the work.

-Perhaps the new litters of players are less demanding and the leaders were afraid that your style would collide with the younger ones …

Well, therein lies the ability of leaders to discern what is most convenient and to make decisions accordingly. For now, I must say that their choices have not gone so badly. In these years a brilliant job has been seen.

-Maybe, then, there was no place for you because your successors were very good.

– That is not discussed. Those who followed are excellent coaches. Everyone. And they have shown it, in the work and in the results. And so I want to clarify that this discomfort I felt has nothing to do with the concept I have of coaches. And beware, I am not angry because I was not chosen, I just did not like not even being taken into account …

-In fact, recently, the TyC Sports channel brought together the four coaches who spent almost 30 years in command of the selected one and a program was released. Vecchio, Lamas, Hernández and you telling anecdotes, with great affinity and respect, without anyone wanting to demonstrate or excel for what he did in his time. What did you feel, how was that reunion?

-I felt great pride. Without a doubt. First having shared with them before, that Vecchio has chosen me as the first assistant, that Lamas has chosen me as the first assistant … I do not forget. I think that the great virtue of this whole process, beyond the forms, the personalities and the styles, was that everyone fought for the health of the National Team. Each coach managed to make the national team above all else. You notice that it is very rare to find conflicts in the period. There were but they were very sporadic. A clear sign of driving intelligence, of an ability to solve problems from the inside door.

-Why in basketball has this alternation occurred with so much respect and appreciation in these decades? In other sports it has not happened, perhaps due to a matter of egos.

-The ego is, always, but do you know that there was never? Envy. So I speak of the health of the selected. I compared what happened with a 4×400 post, we passed the testimony and each one was building from there. Fortunately, basketball coaches in the country have lived through a very important ethical process that allowed an identity to be created. And this was accomplished without even speaking it, with attitudes that marked the way. Thus we were giving a form and a personality to our Selection. And everything comes from the neighborhood club, from values. Because all of us have been club coaches.

-And what do you think of this new generation? Did you expect such a good litter and so fast? Do you see values ​​that you have noticed in the GD?

-I think there is no comparison. These boys, taking out Scola, do not deserve to carry the comparison backpack that they hung for years. Now, after the World Cup, they have been released, showing a character as a team, being extremely aggressive. As a fan, they made me feel very proud. And this is the result of the work that is done throughout the country and in addition to the fact that the players, when they reach the National Team, make their talent available to the team. It is the great secret. I met teams with great talents that did nothing. It is not easy to do.

-Your national team surprised the planet with the runner-up in the 2002 World Cup and then won the Olympic gold, two years later. Now the same situation arises, of having to ratify. Is it utopian to think of a medal in Tokyo now that it will be played in 2021, with an even more difficult context, or with what was done in the World Cup can you repeat a historic achievement?

– It can, although it is not easy. At the moment that there is a precedent means that it can be done. I know, because I lived it, that in Tokyo the other teams are not going to face Argentina but the world runner-up. This will require that the selected one make an intelligent preparation and that he can also count on all his essential parts to face an even more complex tournament than the World Cup. You have to get a little on the sidewalk in front and see how they see us. And get the mental tools to deal with it. Argentina will no longer be a surprise. It will cost everything more. But this Selection has the talent. You can do it like we did.

Magnano maintains its essence. His seriousness, tranquility, humility, simplicity and caution remain unchanged. But time has left him learning. One of them has been the time he plans to dedicate to his profession, with a hinge moment: the pregnancy of his daughter Sofía, who gave birth to Bruno, the grandson so waiting for Rubén and his wife. Privileging spending more time in Córdoba, close to their own, conditioned their work. And that’s why, mainly, he did not reach an agreement with any of the National League clubs that made him offers. “There were some,” he admits, without giving names of clubs, and clarifying that the demanding schedule of the LNB was another trigger in his refusal. Then, perhaps when he least expected it, the proposal that best suited his reality came to him. After leading the Uruguay team in the qualifying windows for the World Cup (without reaching the goal), the Uruguayan leadership proposed the idea of ​​adding him as director of national teams. To do a more comprehensive job, from the training divisions to the top selected. And the Cordovan gave yes.

-Why did you accept this position, knowing that you would have to stop being a coach?

-The family issue was not minor, because basketball has given me a lot, but it has prevented me from living things as a family and I am no longer willing to pay that price. This new role allows me to be more at home, with mine, and that was very important. Then it had to do with a joint idea with the Uruguayan leadership to change the panorama that basketball lives there. It gave me a lot of confidence and freedom to do what I consider. So I decided on this change.

-And how does that change come about? What modifications do you feel you will need to make to fulfill this new role in your career?

-Yes, it is something new for me and I am living it with curiosity, trying to discover this new world. It is not an easy situation. Nor comfortable. I must learn to stop being the coach, to get the DT out of me a little, to have a much cooler and more objective mind. It is an internal process that generates many challenges and the uncertainty of knowing if I am going to live up to it.

-Many coaches who move to this role more than manager find it difficult not to get involved in the decisions of the coaches who succeed them. How do you see yourself in this case?

– I do not believe that there is a protocol of behavior. I think that, outside doors, you have to always support the coach (NdeR: today, Edgardo Kohan, in Uruguay) and, inside, things will be discussed. It will be planned, observed and decisions will be made in every sense, including players, establishment of squads … I consider that all staff must be involved in decisions, regardless of whether the last word is from the coach. For me it is coherent to listen to the different voices and I, due to my way of being, will be involved in many things. For example, I recently accompanied U17 to Chile for the Premundial and chatted a lot with Marcelo Capalbo (former player, current coach), in preparation and even during the tournament.

-What changes are you considering in Uruguay? What did they ask you, what is your diagnosis?

-The first thing that made me noise was the subject of training. So the initial kick was to organize a clinic for minor divisions with specialist coaches. The idea is that the minibasquet commission be raised and walk hand in hand with the training classes. I want to regain federal territory in basketball. Great players have come out of Uruguay. We must find a game identity. Since it costs so much to get pivots like (Esteban) Batista, you have to see how to fill that lack of height, to remain competitive. I pretend that there is another intensity, a greater game dynamics, more development of shooters… It is a deep, basic theme that I am looking to start.

-Notice that you are looking to modernize the Uruguayan basketball. But how do you live, plus a DT of the old guard, all these radical changes that have occurred in basketball, especially in the NBA, in the last 5/6 years, this vertical game, with so many possessions and predominance of the shot of three?

-It is clear that one watches a game of the Rockets and is amazed, by the vertigo, the low height of their players and the enormous number of three-point shots. But, at the same time, you watch Euroleague games in which the game is not so fast-paced and is much more thought-making. So, it is not that everywhere they are turned to that vertiginous game. It is true that I advocated having defensive teams that took advantage of the counterattack and the quick transition, but at the same time I always liked an orderly, more verbose basketball. It is one thing to play fast and another to rush. And I’m really uncomfortable with rushing. Intelligence will always be a key for me. And I don’t like that vertigo clouds that important part of the game.

The interview comes to an end after 56 minutes. And, as an epilogue, the talk goes back to what is truly important in life, the family. And in the case of Rubén, his grandson.

-Look when Bruno finds out about all the things his grandfather did and left.

– (thinks) I hope he can enjoy it a lot (he gets excited).

Surely, Rubén, surely.