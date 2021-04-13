The secrets of the ambidextrous boy of tennis that went viral: yoga, philosophy …

Updated 04/13/2021 – 11:46

A couple of weeks ago, a video of Teodor Davidov went around the world and went viral. The 10-year-old was able to change his hand racket quickly to take advantage of his ability and did not need to hit back. An exceptional case because off the track Davidov is right-handed, not ambidextrous. But, how did you do it? What is your secret?

Kalin, his father, is the architect of his style of play, although in an interview in ‘The Guardian’ he acknowledges that the main reason you urged your son to use his left hand had nothing to do with tennis strategy, it was due to philosophical reasons.

“When Tim was about to turn eight, I decided that he was going to start playing with his left hand to affect his right brain.. He is too outgoing, too fiery, a little unbalanced, so he only wanted to affect the right hemisphere of his brain, using the left part of his body “, the father explained to the British newspaper through a video call.

He’s too outgoing, too fiery, a bit unbalanced, so he just wanted to affect the right hemisphere of his brain using the left side of his body. Kalin Davidov, father of the ambidextrous boy in tennis

“It is also driven by philosophy. I’m in Chinese medicine, we balance yin and yang all the time, I do the balancing treatment with my needles. I like yoga, right and left nostril activity and all that, so the balance between the left and right hemispheres is crucial, “says Kalin.

Physical benefits of being ambidextrous

Although Kalin initially introduced his son to ambidextrous tennis for philosophical reasons, the Bulgarian soon realized the numerous strategic advantages of having two rights on the court. His son’s playing style, changing hands, managed to confuse his rivals, but it also benefited him physically.

You now use your joints 50% less, shoulders and elbows and wrists, and even if injured you can simply switch to the other hand Kalin Davidov, father of the ambidextrous boy in tennis

“Now the load is spread evenly when playing With ambidextrous tennis, you use your joints 50% less, shoulders and elbows and wrists, and even if injured, you can simply switch to the other hand and continue to do a full workout, “says his father.

The little Teo trains between 30 and 40 hours a week, both on and off the track. However, Kalin says she encourages her son to “use tennis as a form of spiritual growth.”

Yoga, a way of life in the Davidov family

Because for the Davidovs, what moved from Bulgaria to Colorado (USA) after Teo was born, yoga is a way of life and Kalin made sure the family’s holistic approach extended to Teo’s lifestyle, on and off the court.

But it is not the only sport that Teo practices. Also Skiing, hiking, soccer, tennis, and basketball, as revealed by his father in ‘The Guardian’. Also, he plays the piano “a little”.

His love for sports runs in his family. His parents have instilled it in him. Kalin played volleyball and tennis in his youth and has a degree in physical education and a tennis coach,. In addition, he has a master’s degree in high performance sports. Elena, his mother, competed in scuba diving and studied physiotherapy. They both studied Chinese medicine and have spent time in India studying yoga and Ayurvedic medicine and have a clinic in Denver, where they do neuromuscular therapy, acupuncture, and various other practices.