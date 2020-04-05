The offensive midfielder is Manchester City engaged.

Former Le Havre player, truly revealed in the colors of Leicester City, Riyad Mahrez is now an integral part of the rotation of Josep Guardiola in Manchester City.

The Algerian international is also a huge star in his country of origin, and has taken the time to reveal a little more about him.

