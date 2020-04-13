One of the great surprises of this quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly been given by the footballer’s mother Neymar when formalizing his relationship with a young man 30 years younger. The news came out this Monday, when the 52-year-old woman published the image with her partner with the phrase “Inexplicable. It is not explained, it is lived ”. After that announcement came the congratulations from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward for both of them: “Be happy, Mom, I love you.”

This romance was a surprise due to the age difference between the protagonists of this story. and immediately data appeared on the life of Tiago Ramos that help to understand who is the new member of the Neymar clan.

Reviewing the history of the 22-year-old born in Pernambuco, it was learned that he tried to be a footballer, He played for Ferroviario de Fortaleza, an important club in the Ceará area, who currently plays in Serie C of Brasileirao, and then traveled to Spain where he was part of Sportivo Villafranca, a squad from a small city of less than 15 thousand inhabitants, whose club was in a regional division.

“It is true that he was very poor in tactical notions and technically he was quite limited, So I was surprised that he had been a professional in Brazil. Of course, physically like a bull, that’s why he played as a winger ”, revealed on Monday to the Marca newspaper José Manuel Cisneros, who was his coach there.

After a season in which they were on the verge of promotion, the striker left to try his luck in other teams: “That’s when I lost track. He wasn’t a boy who talked a lot and was always very aware of the mobile and social networks. He took great care of his body and physical appearance. “ At that time Ramos was 21 years old and in a relationship: “He had as a girlfriend a woman much older than him, over 40 years old. But hey, if he was happy … “.

For the 2019/20 season he got a position in Guareña, another minor team, in which he worked under the orders of José Enrique Pineda: “He continued to live in Villafranca because he had his relationship there. He was a boy of few words, even when sometimes I went to him to go together to Guareña he hardly spoke, “he told Marca.

Finally, in November 2019, he warned his colleagues that he was going to Madrid and then, he ended up flying to Paris: “Here it began to be seen that he had personal problems and that affected his game a lot “revealed their latest coach.

In addition, one of his former colleagues, Bruno Franca, told intimacies of what Ramos was like: “He was always very aware of social networks. There he was very successful, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram who had reached him for participating in a reality show on Brazilian television.. That was where he was able to get in contact with Neymar, because the PSG crack used to collaborate with the program. “

The footballer also supported the version of his coach, about the likes of women that the Brazilian has: “He always said he liked older girls. In fact, he did not pay attention to those of his age and that his physique was spectacular and he had suitors … he always preferred that they be older.

Ramos was always an admirer of Neymar, from the time he excelled at Santos, before jumping to Barcelona and becoming the planetary figure he became thanks to his football skills. “I know that someday I will meet you,” the gamer once posted on his Instagram account, accompanying the desire for an image of the former Barcelona. Well, the relationship will now be even deeper than you imagined.

The benchmark of the Parisian ensemble, meanwhile, He continues to abide by the social confinement that governs Brazil by the coronavirus in his Mangaratiba mansion. A residence full of luxuries that he bought when he visited his country in the run-up to the first Olympic Games that were held in South America. It has all the comforts: from a heated pool – it also has an outdoor one – to a heliport. In addition, it has six rooms, a sauna, a spa and Jacuzzi room, a pool table, a tennis court and a fully equipped gym.