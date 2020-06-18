David Broncano likes to invite athletes to ‘La Resistencia’ because they usually play, and Ander Herrera He did this Wednesday. The PSG footballer was the protagonist of the last program, in which he revealed the secrets of the famous parties of neymar birthday and answered with more ingenuity than anyone to the question of money.

And it is that Ander Herrera, who signed for the Parisian team last summer, was one of the privileged who was able to attend Neymar’s birthday party, who remembers thus: «The birthday is world-famous. What didn’t happen? He put the ones with women upstairs and the singles downstairs. When he does something, he does it to have fun. He organized it for that and I congratulate him. My wife wouldn’t let me even go to the bathroom ».

Won the league from home

Broncano went further and asked if they had coincided Jesé and Neymar: Jesé left before Neymar arrived in Paris because he was a little late the previous summer. It has very good qualities, but it is difficult after suffering a serious injury. At the birthday he could not go, I am very sorry for Jesé ». The former Zaragoza or Athletic player has won Ligue 1 with PSG in his first season, although the taste is bittersweet: « We won the league from home, One day we were told that we were league champions one day through the team group chat. Without being able to celebrate it, I could not have imagined winning my first league like this ».

On the other hand, he acknowledges that he does not know the owner of the PSG: «The owner of our club has something. He is the emir of Qatar. I have not seen him yet, but he meets the payments that are important. There they pay us a month, in Spain the tab is divided into two. The truth is that I don’t know what the owner’s name is, I imagine that he will be happy in Qatar ». And finally, he answered the famous question about money with great ingenuity, making a mathematical account whose result was 27, and those are the millions of assets you have.