The secrets of how a street car is transformed into a race car

Putting a car on the track is a process that takes time, work and money. Today it is still possible to convert a street vehicle to a racing and first-class one. That happens in the National Tourism (TN). Of the four most important categories in Argentina, it is the only one that runs with original cars and engines. To know the details Infobae went to the Ezeiza Industrial Pole to visit the GR Competición workshop, the largest in the specialty and where more machines are prepared.

The workshop is in charge of Gabriel Rodríguez, one of the most well-known and experienced trainers in the TN since he has worked there since 1992. Its structure lists about 20 cars divided equally for the two classes in the category. Today it is almost a third of each one. At his 1,300-square-foot base, he explains how a standard car transforms into a racing car, ready to race.

First steps. “It starts with two possibilities. You can get a helmet (body) purchased at the terminals. Although today the cars written off in the insurance companies are used more than in the cost they have logical values ​​and they are enabled to be able to turn them into race cars ”.

“If we never built the car in the workshop, we start with the measurement part where it is placed at the working height of what would be the race car and from there we take the references of its anchorages and then draw and analyze them in a computer. Once we have the digital design done there we check if those measurements are logical or we have to make more modifications. Today new cars are aerodynamically closer to racing.

“Then the entire standard part is disassembled very carefully. What we have left to be able to work on it in the transformation process is the bodywork itself, part of the front and rear suspensions and other elements of aesthetics such as the optics and we replaced the bumpers that are very similar to that of street cars. ”

“The plans are passed to the people who make the tubular structure that is the roll cage. The same before that we put the suspensions to check that what was designed in the computer is going to enter the car. The motor and box are positioned. The line of driveshafts is checked so that the car then does not lose speed. And they put the portamazas, rear axles and the interior elements “.

Weight. “The bodywork is greatly relieved, but then the minimum weight must be respected in order to complete it with lead ballast in any case. Today a street car, for example a Toyota Corolla, weighs 1,400 kilos. A Class 3 weighs 1,078 kilos and a Class 2, 978 kilos. We remove the kilos by cutting the insides of the sheets. Currently a street car has many reinforcements for a safety issue. We remove all that since the race car has the roll cage. Once we finish that part we weigh it. If we manage to remove more than 300 kilos, it goes to the painting stage. In this matter, a matrix that we make to replace some elements is important, since for example the front and rear bumpers are replaced by others made of fiberglass that are lighter and since there are many touches in the races, these parts are usually changed ”.

Motor. “The motors are rented since the preparers do not want to ‘sell’ their secret. They deliver them before the races or take them directly to the racetrack. We build the car and then attend to it between races doing the necessary maintenance. For example, if the car crashed we will repair it. Or if in the competition it presented some aerodynamic problem, we can see it here ”.

“The original engines in the TN will continue for many years. There are many preparers who are outside of Buenos Aires and the category takes great care of that. The TN does not need to refill gasoline for a good race. If a final were planned, it wouldn’t be as good as it is now. ”

To broaden the subject of motors, this medium also spoke with Esteban Pou, one of the most important motorcyclists in the category. He provides 18 pilots with iron (between both classes) and was even praised by Oreste Berta. On how to convert a standard impeller to a career one, the coach from Leones (Córdoba) said that “everything starts from a regulation. We managed to double the power by replacing elements such as the crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, valves, the engine cover ducts and the springs. They are all imported except the valves and pistons. Admission multiples are also changed. ” About the assembly time “varies if you have some spare parts. But it usually takes about 15 days. A repair can be done in three to five days, although if what was broken was the block or the cover, you have to do a new one ”. The cost of an impeller is around 1,000,000 pesos, however it is variable since having many imported elements everything is subject to the price of the dollar.

Budgets. In relation to what Pou described, Rodríguez also states that “there are many elements that, although they are made in Argentina, have imported inputs, from the pipes for the roll cage or other competitive things that are directly made outside our country. like brakes, dampers, instruments. 60 to 70 percent of the car has parts brought in from Europe or the United States. At current values, for a good car, we talk about $ 80,000 its construction. This with the best quality and contributes with the result that the pilot needs to return to his sponsors. By date, the operating cost is 600,000 pesos for a Class 2 car and 30/40 percent more for a Class 3 (840,000 pesos). That includes the motor rent, which is 140,000 and 200,000 pesos, respectively. ”

Deadlines. “If it’s a new car, which was never designed, it can take 90 days until it gets on the track. If it is a car that is already designed, about 60 days ”.

Attention. “27 people work in my workshop. But in the races we are no less than 35/40 since there we must give the drivers and teams the attention of the cars, except for the engines that are borne by the biker. On weekends there are about two mechanics per car and then we have an engineer, a person in charge of the boxes, another of the tires, or even the one who drives the ‘mosquito’ truck that takes the cars and the cook. ”

Workshop. “I always wanted to be in an industrial park. Here we have the door open and nothing happens. Besides, in the early mornings when we load and unload the cars we have no problems since we make a lot of noise and do not disturb anyone like when we were in Lomas del Mirador (Greater Buenos Aires) and the neighbors wanted to kill us (laughs). In the workshop we are divided into sectors: boxes, shock absorbers, where the parts are machined, and three construction sites where the ‘cradles’ (structure where the body is placed) are located. We work from Monday to Friday, but in the month before the start of the season we add Saturdays ”.

Gaby rodriguez He is 52 years old and since he is 16 he is a coach. “In our team we have the record of serving 27 cars in one race and that was at the Autódromo de Buenos Aires in 2017. We won six championships and we have many runners-up. But we make cars to win races and not championships, since when working for several clients we have to maintain the objectivity of our work, therefore, giving equal service to all, “he clarifies.

It also gives the reasons why TN cars continue to have parity. “Here the cars have a lot of artisan preparation and the balance can still be unbalanced, that is, if there is a car that sets the benchmark it can be reached. Our bikers can improve the impeller cover to get more power out of it and we are allowed to work on the cars to improve their chassis and aerodynamics. The sports part also helps since, as it is classified, it takes a long time and we do not need the pole position player to start 40th for the show to come back from the bottom. The ballast system for the winners (they carry 30 kilos) performs well and that also gives it parity. ”

And he adds that “it is a category where an amateur pilot can beat a professional one. A few years ago a car that we prepared that was driven by Guillermo D’Aguanno, who is dedicated to the gastronomic business, won a race in San Luis for Matías Rossi, who is one of the best professional racers in the country. ”

The TN was born in 1963 and is the second oldest national track category behind the TC, which is 83 years old. It is in charge of the Association of Automobile Tourism Pilots (APAT) and is supervised by the Automobile Club Argentino (ACA). He had several renowned champions like Carlos Alberto Reutemann, Gastón Perkins, Nasif Moisés Estéfano, Jorge Raúl Recalde, Rubén Daray, Osvaldo Morresi, Gabriel Raies, Ernesto Bessone (father and son) and Matías Rossi, among others. His slogan is “Your car also runs”, to respect the base of the street car. It also presents a wide variety of machines: Class 3 (2,000 cm3 engines) has 15 brands and 13 different models; and Class 2 (iron up to 1,600 cm3), 10 and 9 respectively. Their races are usually very fun because beyond what Rodríguez indicated, as their cars lack aerodynamic loads (rear spoilers or front deflectors) and very wide tires, this complicates the handling for the drivers. Their championships are usually defined on the last date.

Today it is possible that the TN is the purest expression of national motorsport if one speaks of the first level. At least it is the category that preserves the romanticism of the great years of this sport. It is where anyone can beat anyone. Where preparers can continue to extract juice from their craft work. It is the one that allows the fierrero to go to a racetrack and see a street car running, even one similar to his. However, until that car reaches the track and the plate is served, it must go through the kitchen where the best recipes are in a competition workshop.