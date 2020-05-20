It was played in all the bars during the Movida Madrileña in the 80s and, forty years after it was hummed by thousands of young people eager to listen to pop in the Malasaña neighborhood, it has become a song for everyone: Los Secretos have donated the rights to ‘But by your side’ to the Community of Madrid for the fight against Covid-19.

This has been indicated in his Twitter account by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid. The song, which was composed by the legendary Enrique Urquijo, became not only a hymn for the Movida for its waste of party creativity after years of Franco’s dictatorship, but also for containing poetic lyrics with which thousands of young people identified while they were making their way in a new and extravagant country.

In a similar way to what Antonio Vega (solo singer-songwriter and one of the members of Nacha Pop) did, Urquijo composed lyrics that connected with the most sensitive part of humanity. The singer dedicated ‘But by your side’ to his daughter and left for the memory the lyrics that still dance in our ears today:

“I have broken all my poems / Those of sadness and sorrow / and I have thought about it and today without hesitation I return to your side / Help me and I will have helped you / That today I have dreamed of in another life / In another world, but at your side” .

The song, despite the heartbreaking of its verses, launched a message of hope, a chance to get out of the discomfort and return to the happiness in which the singer lived before drugs became the owners of his life.

Now that the song has become a hymn to Madrid more than ever, we hope that the city, with its inhabitants and its tourists, with its streets full of colors, music, chatter and beer, with its pubs that, like the ‘Penta’, they continue to revive the Movida of the eighties from Monday to Sunday, reborn soon after the fight against Covid-19.