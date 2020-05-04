If there is something that has become popular among artists during this COVID-19 quarantine, it has been the so-called “live” concerts, which have provided emotional relief to many people during this period of social distancing.

Although it might seem simple, these productions -especially when they have good musical quality- require scaffolding. with directors, editors and sound engineers who are essential to make everything fall into place.

Alejandro Pedrosa, who is director and editor, has been in charge of several of the presentations that Puerto Rican urban singer and songwriter René Pérez, better known as Residente, has offered on his social networks.. The versions of the themes “Latin America” and “René”, that were recorded “live”, have been some in which he has worked. Also performed the virtual concert recently offered by the band Cultura Profética, among other videos that he has also prepared for artists outside of Puerto Rico.

The first thing that Pedrosa, owner of the Worldjunkies production house, warns is that many of these productions are prerecorded since The risks, if they were done live, would be too many, starting with the Internet connection that is not always the same in every home. If they were done in this way, the music would not necessarily fall in time and the musicians would not listen to each other, creating interference and interruptions.

To avoid those complications that would have a disastrous effect on music, Pedrosa explains that what is done is that each musician, listening to the track, individually records their musical section. After all the audiovisual material is collected, comes the technical part. It is first synchronized so that each take and instrument goes hand in hand with the song, and then the sound is mixed to achieve that fundamental harmony.

But recording is not that easy. Most musicians only have a cell phone that does not always collect the best sound and image. It is added that not all have the same mobile model, so the indications -which are offered remotely- also vary. Pedrosa assures that he has managed to send screenshots to the musicians to explain step by step what they have to do when recording.

The main thing for the director is that, prior to all this process, there is a creative idea, a concept, which will be “the hook” of the presentation. “I think the key is to find a creative corner, turn it around, not do it for the sake of doing it. And try to make collaborations or present interesting topics ”, he advises.

For the version of “René”, which was made with around 30 musicians, for example, he first met with René Pérez, who told him that he wanted to do something “symphonic type” that would connect with the public. It was then, when the idea that the artist’s mother, Flor Joglar, was seen on the screen, not only singing her part of the subject, but also listening and reacting to the song, which added emotional weight to the version.

“I think that managed to get a very nice story told there,” she says of that specific case where he recorded René Pérez singing from his home.

From the virtual concert of Cultura Profética, he narrates that it was quite a challenge, since it was not one song, but several. He says that for this project he would have liked to have had more time because he had to do all the editing, directing, plus the sound mixing – which was in charge of Roberto Almodóvar – in less than 24 hours. “They gave me all the material at 1:00 in the morning and the live was at 3:00 in the afternoon, but we did it,” he says with satisfaction.

These new music presentation formats have provided the director and publisher with a source of income at a time when the entertainment industry has stopped. In addition, it has allowed him to learn to edit in a new format.

A CHALLENGE

The sound engineer feels the same way Rafael Ubior, owner of Ubi Sound, who was recently in charge of the virtual concert Heineken Ventanaal Jazz, which was broadcast through the website of El Nuevo Día. This event had the participation and musical direction of Humberto Ramírez, as well as 17 other musicians, in what represented a great challenge for the sound engineer, who worked hand in hand on the project with the sound engineer Jesús Hernández, in charge of the mix, and Mariam Rivera in the general production.

Initially, the production planned to broadcast the event on the Zoom platform, but after analyzing it and thinking about how the sound and musical quality could be affected, the idea was abandoned, and the prerecorded “live” format was chosen.

All the winds were recorded in the same space -taking into account the measures of social distance- and the rest of the instrumentation (bass, piano, conga and drums), the musicians sent it in separate videos. Ubior says that thanks to the quality of the musicians who participated in this concert, the synchronization and mixing work was easier, although it was not without challenges, due to the limited time and number of musicians who participated..

“Although we have dedicated ourselves to working with sound for the past 25 years and we have worked almost every edition of the Window to Jazz, it is the first time that we do a ‘live’. I understand that this is something that will continue to emerge due to the complexity of this pandemic situation. We are seeing it as a new opportunity within the industry, ”says Ubior, who thanked event producer Pedro Zorilla for the confidence to hold this virtual concert.

When asking the sound engineer what he understands is the key to achieving a good “live”, he states that “the most important thing is that there be a consensus and technical advice”.

“We have seen great projects that one regrets very much the poor quality that it has and one would like to enjoy it, but it cannot, because if there is no such quality that link with what is being seen is broken,” he says.

.