The secrets behind liver regeneration

Jul 17, 2021 at 12:01 CEST

The liver regeneration is one of the most enigmatic biological phenomena, but a new study has just exposed the details of this remarkable ability.

The explanation lies in a code what configures the genome of the liver and that promotes its recovery.

These findings can serve as the basis for the development of a new medicine that could help regenerate organs that do not have this function.

The best kept secret

While other animals can regenerate most of their organs, humans and other mammals can only regenerate their liver.

Therefore, the study authors hypothesized that the genes that drive regeneration in the liver would be controlled by a specific code.

In this way, they studied the epigenome, that is, modifications of DNA that alter the expression of genes.

Using a model of mouse liver, the team of researchers identified the elements of the aforementioned epigenetic code.

I was present at quiescent liver cells, a type of cells that have the ability to proliferate under the right conditions and that activate specific genes to regenerate.

The researchers found that these pro-regenerative genes were marked with a specific modification: H3K27me3.

In their work, they have shown that the liver of mice allows them to pro-regenerative genes are activated when they are pointed out.

This surprising finding reveals that the genes involved are silenced in livers that are not regenerating, but they are activated when they have to respond to an injury.

Furthermore, the research uncovered six different chromatin states in the mouse liver that correspond to specific epigenetic marks. This has provided the first chromatin map of this important organ.

What if any organ could be regenerated?

As a result of this discovery, the authors intend to see how this epigenetic code responds to aging.

Focusing on age is key, since the ability to liver regeneration slows As the years go by

Experts intend this study to be the basis for extending the liver’s recovery capacity or even creating a treatment to regenerate any other organ.

The liver and its more than 500 functions

The liver is one of the most important organs and also one of the largest, since it can reach exceed the kilo of weight.

Contains approximately one 13% of the body’s whole blood at all times. In just 60 seconds, a liter and a half of blood can circulate inside it.

It is made up of a type of cell called hepatocytes, which absorb food and detoxify the blood by eliminating harmful substances.

But the most surprising thing is that they have been identified more than 500 vital functions that are associated with the liver. Some of the best known include the following:

Production of bile, which allows the transport of waste and the breakdown of fats in the small intestine during digestion Production of certain proteins from the blood plasma to keep the body healthy and growing Production of cholesterol and special proteins to help transport fats throughout the body Balancing and producing glucose as needed Regulation of amino acid levels in the blood Processing of hemoglobin for distribution of its iron content Conversion of toxic ammonia to urea, which is excreted in the urine Clearance of drugs and other toxic substances in the blood Regulation of blood clotting Resistance to infection through the production of immunity factors and elimination of certain bacteria from the bloodstream Bilirubin clearance, since its excess can cause a yellowish coloration of the skin and the ocular mucous membranes.