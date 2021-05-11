The secrets are deep. Trailer for ‘Stillwater’, with Matt Damon

Focus Features has released a first trailer for ‘Stillwater‘, a drama starring Matt Damonen as an oil platform worker who tries to free his daughter after being accused of murder. The film is directed by Tom McCarthy (‘Spotlight’) and will hit US theaters on July 30.

The plot centers on an oil construction worker in Oklahoma named Bill (Damon) who travels to Marseille (France) to try to help his daughter, after she is imprisoned for a murder that she claims not to have committed. Bill will have to cross both cultural and linguistic barriers to exonerate his daughter through a complicated legal system, while also forging a great friendship with a local woman.

Along with Damon, the film stars Abigail Breslin as his daughter, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, Lisandro Boccacci, Robert Peters, David C Tam, Ginifer Ree, Jake Washbur and Angel Vides.

In addition to directing and writing the film with Thomas Bidegain, No Debr, and Marcus Hinchey, McCarthy is producing the project with Steve Golin, Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, DreamWorks Pictures, Amblin Partners, Anonymous Content, Participant Media, Slow Pony, and 3dot Productions.

