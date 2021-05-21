The Secret Trick To Effortlessly Clean Your Coffeemaker And Leave It Germ Free | Life

Maybe you didn’t know it, but the coffee maker is one of the germiest appliances in your kitchen. We reveal a secret trick to clean it effortlessly and leave it free of microbes.

We clean the kitchen with great care. Since we prepare the food we are going to eat in it, we try to keep the surfaces clean and we even use disinfectant products to make sure that both the countertops and the sink and tiles are free of germs.

But even the most thorough cleaning people miss some things. The coffee maker is a good example: most do not know what It is one of the germiest appliances in the kitchen, and therefore it is not cleaned as often as it should be.

According to a study by NSF International, the coffee maker is full of microorganisms, which is why it is very important to clean it often. The water tank gets the worst of it: the investigation revealed that 50% of the deposits analyzed had mold or yeast, germs that according to the FDA can cause infections. In addition, the handle or the top in the case of capsule coffee makers also accumulates a lot of microbes.

If no matter how much you rub you are not able to remove the dirt from a burned pot, with this viral trick you will achieve it in a few minutes and without any effort.

Although it is true that the heat that the coffee maker gives off is capable of killing these germs, it is best not to risk it and clean it thoroughly. But how to do it in a simple way?

There’s a secret trick to cleaning your coffee maker with little effort and getting rid of germs. For this, the only thing you will need is water and vinegar. Fill the reservoir with two parts water and one part vinegar, turn the machine on and then turn it off when it is halfway through the brewing cycle. Then, let it rest for half an hour, and when this time has elapsed, the cycle ends.

Do you want to remove stains easily and make your clothes smell better? Add these secret ingredients to your washing machine and get the best results.

Then replace the paper filter or if you have a permanent one, clean it well. Then, run another two brew cycles with just water, and finally wash the tank with dish soap and the filter again. Do this cleaning once a month to keep your coffee pot germ-free.