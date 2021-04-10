the secret trick so no one knows who you’re talking to

WhatsApp It not only has an application for the iPhone or for Android. You can also use it from your laptop or desktop computer through WhatsApp Web. That way you can chat, send GIFs, videos and photos comfortably and with a full keyboard and a large screen.

It is a very useful way to have conversations and chat more comfortably without, necessarily, always doing it from the mobile device. However, that also means that, in certain cases, we lose our privacy.

When having our conversations on a big screen, especially on a desktop computer, it is impossible to hide them if someone sits next to us or passes behind us. They can easily see the content of your conversations.

But with this secret trick to increase your privacy and that you can have calm conversations without worrying that third parties can see it.

The trick to hide your conversations on WhatsApp Web

The trick is to download and use an extension designed to Google Chrome, You will most likely use WhatsApp Web with this browser, since it is the most popular today. Follow the next steps:

Access the Chrome Web Store, where the extension called WA Web PlusYou must press the “Add to Chrome” button, which will install it. Once installed, a new icon will appear next to the address bar a “+” inside a circle. Once installed, enter WhatsApp Web from the browser Press the «icon+” from WA Web Plus. The menu will appear where you can apply various improvements. The extension is in English, but it is easy to do the configuration: just activate: “Blur recent messages”, “Blur contacts names” and “Blur contacts photos”.

That way, when you have open WhatsApp Web, your messages, contact names and photos of your contacts will appear blurred and thus you maintain your privacy. Even if you have the page open in full screen.

More tricks and secrets

This is one of many tricks and secrets to use WhatsApp. We recommend many others that will be really useful, will save you time and with which you will learn to better use the most popular messaging app in the world:

More on this topic