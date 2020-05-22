More and more organizations and companies are opting for videoconferencing. In times of pandemic, this trend was strengthened like never before. However, along with abrupt and unexpected use, the problems came. On many occasions video calls are not heard well, there are background noises and communication is complicated. Recently, a trader recommended an app that seems to solve this problem and is already raging in the sector.

I found this app and in times of pandemic out there more than one routine improves something. Krisp: Cancels background noise in calls or conferences, both incoming and outgoing audio. 2 weeks free, then 3 usd per month. https://t.co/I4BZGsWGlj – AVW (@vwandres)

May 20, 2020

Krisp is responsible for analyzing how our voice sounds, and basically rule out everything else. In a simple way, we could say that anything other than our voice is labeled noise. Another positive point is that this application works in both directions. That means also It is in charge of analyzing the sound of the other person with whom we are talking and, if it is in a noisy environment, we can also activate the filter noise reduction on your side.

To achieve this, Krisp modifies the audio signal before it reaches other applications or services. Thanks to this it is practically compatible with any application that makes calls or video calls: Hangouts, Slack, Skype, Messenger, etc.

Further, the company ensures that they are working on a mobile version which will be presented later this year. Like the macOS version, we can download the Windows application for free, and we will have 14 days to fully test it. On the other hand, if it is possible to access a free trial period, the app is paid: $ 20 a month, $ 120 for the annual license or $ 5 a month for a group license. Krisp offers a way to extend the free period if we recommend the app to others.

Look also

The CEO of Mercado Libre shared a post that quickly went viral. Who do you “praise”.