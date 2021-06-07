The secret recipe for success, by Flor de Esgueva

Of everything that survives time, of what eludes fashions and everything ephemeral, of what lasts, we know that it has achieved success. Flor de Esgueva’s secret recipe has been passed down for 75 years from generation to generation of master craftsmen. In the Valladolid town of Peñafiel, the cheese house selects sheep’s milk to make its cheeses. The majority of its workers are also from there. They preserve the essence and the forms. Each of its pieces is oiled and turned. All of them are individually brushed. Patience and dedication make way for excellence. Because doing things well, Antonio Machado already wrote, matters more than doing them.

Around a table full of the flavor of Flor de Esgueva, three Spanish artisans chatted with Marie Claire about the ingredients necessary to achieve excellence. They found the keys that unravel the mystery. In care, time and dedication lies the recipe for success.