On Saturday March 14, River he had to start his participation in the Super League Cup against Atlético Tucumán. But, a day before the meeting, an internal situation set off alarms in Núñez: a player from the Reserve had symptoms compatible with the coronavirus. As a result of this episode, the Millionaire decided not to appear before the Dean and generated great controversy.

A month and a half after that fact, Rodolfo D’Onofrio He decided to break the silence and explain in detail how the backdrops of that decision were. “River was playing with Atlético Tucumán on Saturday and on Friday morning, the team doctor, Pedro Hansing, tells me that we have a problem, that we have a case that could be coronavirus. From there, the nerves appeared, the tension, “said the president of the Millionaire on Radio La Red.

The player in question was the Colombian Thomás Gutiérrez, of the 2000 category and member of the Reserve, who a few days before had played the Copa Libertadores Sub 20 in Asunción, Paraguay.

“That same day I met with Marcelo Gallardo before the afternoon training and I talked about the decision we had to make because there were people in the club who had been in contact with that boy. Marcelo tells me that he spoke with the players and we reached an understanding: the best thing was to avoid any probability of contagion between the players and in River. So we ask not to play that game, to close the club and the school of the institution, “D’Onofrio continued.

The president said that, due to a family situation, he had a hunch that led him to take this measure: “My daughter is married to an Italian and I have three grandchildren living in Florence. In the previous 15 days I lived closely how hard it was what was happening in Italy. Here we were still half distracted, but I was very aware. So I brought my board together and I told them to get ready, that I didn’t know when it would be, but that it was coming here”

Although the studies showed that the Reserve footballer did not have coronavirus, but pharyngitis, D’Onofrio agreed with the position adopted by the club: “At River we always agreed with the players, the coaching staff and the managers. Far from reason we weren’t“

The president of the Millionaire stressed that the club fulfilled all the necessary steps to inform that it would not appear to play the game against Tucumanians: it sent notes to the AFA and the Superliga, and D’Onofrio personally communicated twice with his peer Dean, Mario Leito, on the day before the game.

“I wish we had been wrong and we were all walking down the street today with absolute calm, but We are convinced that what we did was perfect. We take care of the players, the partners and everyone. The decision is debatable, but it was correct, ”he said, in light of the mandatory quarantine that days later the national government decreed.

Other D’Onofrio quotes:

Why did he not comment before on the idea of ​​ending the Super League and that the First Division tournament return to the AFA: “For three years I did not participate in the Super League meetings and with River we were outside the AFA. I thought it was time to seek understandings and agreements, I did not want to create differences. From the silence I wanted to build unity ”.

When will tournaments resume in Argentina: “I think it takes a long time for football to return. It is not until spring or mid-spring that football begins, I am guided by what the doctors say. ”

What will happen to the Super League Cup, which was unfinished: “It seems to me that it is never going to be played, it is going to be nothing.”

The declines: “We cannot send down the team that could not play the 11 games that are missing. It is an injustice. Promotions will be sought to finish in the last two months (of the year) ”.

Contracts expiring June 30: “We asked Scocco to continue, but we don’t know if he is going to stay, is going to Newell’s or Hughes. The contracts of Germán Lux and Enrique Bologna also expire. We offered Kevin Sibile to go to other clubs, Godoy Cruz, and he refused. Our will is for the majority of them to continue. ”

What Gallardo thinks: “He is like everyone, we want to go back and feel the adrenaline, but he is aware that this cannot start until we are sure that no player can catch the virus and transmit it to his relatives or an older person.”

The relationship with Marcelo Tinelli: “A few days (after the game against Atlético Tucumán was due to be played) he came to visit me because we live in the same building and we were talking. We have a good relationship beyond soccer. I told him that if he wanted he had to send the letter from the Super League, but that he would have warned me before. He said he was right, but that I should have called him too. The issue is that I understood that he was not yet president of the Super League. Still, we have an excellent relationship. ”