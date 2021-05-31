The secret of the t’simane, the Amazon tribe whose brain ages 70% slower than the rest

The T’simane have far superior cardiovascular health: an 80-year-old from this tribe has the same physical condition as an American at 55.

In the middle of the Bolivian jungle, between the towns of San Borja, Rurrenabaque and Santa Ana, the T’simane ethnic group stands out from the rest of the country’s population. Naturally, they are less likely to age. Among the national Amazon, they experience less brain atrophy as time goes on. On average, the rate at which your brain volumes decrease is a 70% slower than the rest of the world.

T’simane: a people without senile dementia

Photo: T’simane Health and Life History Project Team

The T’simane live in isolated groups in the Bolivian Amazon. Only between 20 and 30 families They share the same language: Chimán. Not only that. In addition to the fact that only they are able to understand it, a recent study by the University of Southern California showed that they are much less likely to have dementia in the later stages of their lives.

This is not the only benefit that this native people enjoy at the cerebral level. Although they live isolated from the rest of the world and use hunting and agriculture to survive, they seem to have a much lower cardiovascular age than the average western people in the world. In the same way, the Senile dementia does not occur in the average person of the community.

For this reason, cerebral and cardiac infarcts are rare among the members of this town. In the same way, your arteries stay flexible over time. It is estimated that, comparatively, an 80-year-old t’simane person has the same physical condition than an American in their 55s, according to an article in The Journal of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences.

A town on the move

Photo: Getty Images

The scientists involved in the study assure that the success of the cardiovascular health of the t’simane is closely related to their lifestyle. Although they do not have access to contemporary healthcare, they do not lead sedentary lives. On the contrary, since they depend on hunting and land, they must stay in motion even after age 70.

In addition, they are used to a high fiber diet, based on “in vegetables, fish and lean meat“, According to the official statement of the institution. The researchers contrasted these eating habits with those of people who function in industrial dynamics.

Andrei Irimia, assistant professor of gerontology, neuroscience, and biomedical engineering at USC’s Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, highlighted the following in these terms:

“The t’simane have provided us with an amazing natural experiment on the potentially damaging effects of modern lifestyles on our health,” said the expert. “These findings suggest that brain atrophy can be substantially reduced by the same lifestyle factors associated with a very low risk of heart disease.”

The t’simane involved in the study were between 40 and 94 years old. 746 adults participated from their villages. From the sample, it was concluded that the participants experienced significantly lower brain atrophy than the average in Europe. For this reason, the scientists concluded, the risk of cognitive decline and dementia was minimized.

With healthy hearts and brainsEven well into old age, the T’simane are assured of good health even in the later stages of their lives. None of them have obesity, respiratory infections or gastrointestinal diseases. The secret of their healthy aging could therefore lie in a diet free of sugars and saturated fat.

