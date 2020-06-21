Óscar Rodríguez He is undoubtedly one of the hottest players in the league. The Leganés midfielder, on loan from Real Madrid, scored in Mallorca that he will possibly be the goal of day 30 of the championship with a sensational free kick.

And is that direct free throws are the great specialty of the midfielder from Los Navalmorales. The Madrid player, who has always stood out for his shots, together with Messi, he is the league player with the most foul goals this season (4) and the player in Europe with the best effectiveness.

Thanks to his blows, Real Madrid was able to add several titles in recent seasons, such as a Champions Cup or a youthful King’s Cup. The same has happened with Leganés, which has seen Óscar’s missiles transform directly into points.

In a December 2018 interview with OKDIARIO, Óscar Rodríguez explained the secret of his releases. «You try to rehearse it as much as possible so that later it comes out in games. I put it on and take three or four steps back. Then I try to push the body forward and hit it dry so that it goes down as much as possible«It counted.

In addition, Óscar confessed that the hit he sets for the pitches is that of the Italian Andrea Pirlo, although those are « bigger words ».