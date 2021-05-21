The secret of the frozen fried egg to keep dipping bread

The frozen fried egg exists (it was invented in 2014) and shortly will start its mass production after the company Angulas Aguinaga has been made with the patent from the recipe created by chef Javier Yzuel. Its production will take place in a factory in Burgos and the company, which intends to diversify its catalog with this acquisition, estimates that it will launch it on the market. 30 million packaged fried eggs per year, according to the Basque newspaper.

With the frozen fried egg this gesture disappears. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ignacio Muñoz Calvo, executive director of Angulas Aguinaga, has acknowledged after learning about the purchase of the patent – the amount of which has not been disclosed – that with this acquisition what the company he directs is looking for is “to expand its food business beyond products related to the fish sector ”. They have seen a market opportunity in frozen fried eggs and now they are going to exploit it.

In Burgos everything is ready. The machines necessary for production have already been acquired and the Gipuzkoan company has invested three million euros to set up the three new lines of business for this new product for the development of which Yzuel, creator also from the popular gin and tonic gummies, I need 5,000 test eggs until you find the key to the perfect recipe.

Addressed to restaurants, bars and companies catering, one of the most difficult aspects to achieve was the keep the yolk more or less liquid so as not to lose the grace of the fried egg: to be able to dip the bread. In the end they succeeded by applying a mild temperature to it for a long time. Of course, the result is not a perfectly liquid yolk, but rather creamy, warns the popularizer Miguel A. Lurueña.

The finding was made public in 2014. In June, they recall in the Basque newspaper, this chef of Aragonese origin residing in Vitoria patented his culinary invention after years invested in research and thousands of eggs thrown “in the trash”. The existence of this frozen fried egg has been around since then both on social networks and in the media.

Read more

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet not available due to your privacy preferences

What’s more, just a few months ago, the aforementioned Doctor of Food Science and Technology Miguel A. Lurueña (known as @gominolasdpetro on Twitter) echoed its existence and clarified some things. “The frozen fried egg, developed by the Spanish chef J. Yzuel, may seem frivolous but allows to offer fried eggs quickly and safely in restaurants and collective canteens (200 can be defrosted in 6 minutes in a multilevel oven) ”, he published at the time.

This product offers catering businesses several advantages. On the one hand, there is speed. An egg does not take long to fry, it is a matter of a few minutes. That’s true. But it is no less so than if many have to be fried, the operation takes time. With this frozen precooked egg that wait is shortened to just a few seconds in the micro or six minutes in the oven. And, as Lureña points out, in a multilevel oven you can have hundreds of fried eggs ready to serve in just a few minutes. Something really practical for, for example, a school canteen.

The other great advantage, also pointed out by the aforementioned disseminator in a text published in Consumer, is to comply with the food safety requirements. The law establishes that the temperature at which the eggs must be cooked in these businesses is not less than 75º and that implies that the yolk is well set. With Yzuel’s frozen fried egg that Angulas Aguinaga will now market this does not happen. Or at least, not so much.

ON VIDEO | This trick will allow you to keep the lettuce fresh and crisp for more than a month