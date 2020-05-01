Almudena Cid is Manuela Sánchez in season 12 of ‘The secret of Puente Viejo’

The former rhythmic gymnast steps into the shoes of Manuela Sánchez, a woman who is willing to give her all for the Solozábal family.

César Capilla plays Tiburcio in ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

Since 2017, the actor César Capilla has played Tiburcio in the daily series of Antena 3 and Boomerang TV.

Manuel Regueiro is Ignacio Solazábal in season 12 of ‘The secret of Puente Viejo’

The actor plays Manuel Regueiro, the director of the Grupo Solozábal company, in the daily series Antena 3.

Adrián Pedraja is Adolfo de los Visos in season 12 of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actor plays Adolfo de los Visos, a charming heartthrob who is part of a complicated love triangle in the daily fiction of Atresmedia.

Alejandro Vergara is Tomás de los Visos in season 12 of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actor gets into the skin of Tomás de los Visos, a taciturn young man who is always under the orders of his mother, Isabel (Silvia Marsó).

Berta Castañé is Carolina Solazábal in season 12 of ‘The secret of Old Bridge’

The actress plays Carolina, the youngest of the three Solazábal sisters, in the daily series of Atresmedia and Boomerang TV.

Laura Minguell is Marta Solazábal in season 12 of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actress steps into the shoes of Marta, the oldest daughter Solazábal, in the daily fiction of Atresmedia and Boomerang TV.

Maribel Ripoll is Dolores in ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actress continues to play Dolores in the twelfth season of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’.

Roser Tapias is Alicia Urrutia in season 12 of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

Actress Roser Tapias plays Alicia Urrutia in the twelfth season of Antena 3’s daily fiction.

Sara Sanz is Rosa Solazábal in season 12 of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actress plays Rosa, the Solazábal middle sister, in the daily fiction of Boomerang TV and Atresmedia.

Silvia Marsó is Isabel de los Visos in season 12 of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actress plays Isabel, Marquise de los Visos, in the twelfth season of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’.

José Gabriel Campos is Onesimus Mirañar in ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actor continues to play Onésimo Mirañar in the twelfth season of the daily fiction Antena 3 and Boomerang TV.

María Bouzas is Francisca in ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actress plays the mythical Doña Francisca in the twelfth season of the daily series Antena 3 and Boomerang TV.

Paula Ballesteros is Marcela in season 12 of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

After seeing her husband enter prison, Marcela finds a new support in Tomás de los Visos (Alejandro Vergara), her lover in ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’.

Selu Nieto is Hipólito Mirañar in ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

Actor José Luis Nieto Lindo, better known as Selu Nieto, has been playing Hipólito Mirañar since 2011 in the daily series Antena 3.

Adrián Expósito is Pablo Centeno in season 12 of ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

The actor plays Pablo Centeno, a smart young man with a big heart, in the daily fiction of Atresmedia and Boomerang TV.

We already knew that ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’, one of the longest-running fictions today, would come to an end. What we still didn’t know was when. Atresmedia has already set a date for this expected outcome in which, after several years on the air, the faithful followers will witness how the story that has accompanied them day by day will end.

Silvia Marsó in ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’

Antena 3 has set May as the month in which ‘The Secret of Old Bridge’ comes to an end. However, the exact date of the broadcast of the last episode is not yet known, but what is clear is that the final stretch has already arrived. In just a few days, Boomerang TV production will end at 9 years of emission of the series and the more than 2,300 episodes that keep behind them.

‘Goodbye, Old Bridge!’

On the occasion of its end, for several weeks, Atresmedia decided to program every Friday the special ‘¡Siempre, Puente Viejo!’. This proposal, direct to the fans, includes some of the best moments that the series has experienced since its premiere in February 2011, in addition to having exclusive testimonies of its protagonists.

‘The Secret of Old Bridge’ has become the most international daily series, being broadcast in more than 60 countries. Outside our borders, it is also a success, as it happens in Italy, where it enjoys great reception. All in all, the series has been seen in Vietnam, thus becoming the first Spanish series to arrive in this country. It also has a presence in Latin America, as occurs in Chile.