The secret of how to relax in the style of Gisele Bündchen

From a very personal perspective, he revealed some of the significant and positive changes that this habit has brought to his hectic day-to-day life, marked by the way in which he has to combine his work with raising his two children.

“Meditation has helped me find strength and balance during some of the most challenging periods of my life. We have been through so much this past year,” he wrote. Bündchen on her Instagram account while delighting her fans with an image that portrays her in the middle of a meditation exercise.

Remember that Gisele She published an autobiographical book a few months ago, framed in the field of fitness and integral well-being, to help all those people who, like her, want to make healthy transformations in their daily lives.