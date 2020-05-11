Wired recently posted an article reviewing the commercial success of the AirPods. To do this, he had statements from Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of global product marketing. The executive has had a few words about his evolution, as well as inspiration for the AirPods Pro.

A discreet launch, a billion dollar business

It is almost like gunpowder due to its way of spreading. Its performance has been much better than we could have ever imagined.

Greg Joswiak made these statements to the publication, where there is no doubt about the success of the AirPods. Although the company has never shared data from sold units, nor about the income of this product, we can value a certain success. The placing on the market of all its models has experienced immediate stock breaks (here, here and here). With deliveries delayed for weeks.

Analysts estimate huge sales for a multi-billion dollar business, although sometimes totally unreal. The funny thing is the way Apple had to present the AirPods:

Original AirPods: 5 minute presentation in September 2016, availability delayed until December 2016.

AirPods 2: press release on their website in March 2019.

AirPods Pro: press release in October 2019.

Obviously, having space on the stage of a keynote is a good way to push and present a new product. And yet, only the original AirPods they got just 5 minutes in the presentation, along with the iPhone 7 and the Apple Watch Series 1 and 2. The rest of the models have been released via press releases and giving evidence to some media and influencers.

The return between time on stage and income generated must be very high. A device that routinely has about 30-40 minutes in each annual keynote.

Such an attractive proposition that it does all the work

[En 2009] We did a job with Stanford University of 3D scanning hundreds of ears, ear styles, and ear shapes with the intention of making a design that would serve as a unique solution across a large portion of the population. With AirPods Pro, we take this research further, analyzing more ears and ear shapes. This allowed us to create a design that, along with the three tip sizes, serves an overwhelming percentage of the world’s population.

Thanks to this work, AirPods in their different flavors fit a very wide range of the population (although with some exceptions). An essential element to arouse interest in new headphones. Although what really pushed the headphones was their cost.

The price of the AirPods was already very competitive in its 2016 debut. And with the arrival of the AirPods Pro, have put the headphones on the spot They offer noise cancellation. The result is a very attractive value proposition at an ideal price that pushed its popularity to levels never seen before.

A wearable with an attractive design is always visible, promoting the product without even effort

Two years after its launch, at Christmas 2018, AirPods became a meme. Popular culture exploded, placing them as an object of desire and social status. A status within the reach of many people and not limited by a price so high that it could be considered a luxury asset.

Without a doubt, a product that is worn on the ears in full view of the world, with a striking color and shape, becomes your own advertisement. Multiplying it by the millions of users, as well as famous people (athletes, celebrities, journalists) who wear it every day. Hence, it did not take large marketing campaigns to push it.

