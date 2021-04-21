The secret Justin Bieber doesn’t want you to know

Believe us, after this article you will never see Justin Bieber the same way, do you want to know why? We tell you all the details, here in Music News.

For those who did not know, Justin Bieber is Canadian, and has received a great number of awards, applause, criticism but always a lot of love from all his fans.

His fortune is estimated to be close to 300 million dollars! You imagine! What would you do with all that? We wouldn’t even know where to start, but apparently Justin Bieber does.

Justin Bieber is a great singer, a great musician, he has managed to captivate the hearts of each of his fans, being that magnificent musician, transmitting his feelings in each of his songs, however his original dream was to be an architect! That’s how it is! Justin Bieber really wanted to be an architect! Although let’s be honest, with all that fortune, his dreams can also come true.

We all have some kind of paranoia, type, that we turn off the stove well, or that we close the doors and windows well when leaving the house, or check 70 times if we bring the keys to the house, or if an odd number remains, we necessarily need have it even, either on the radio volume or whatever, well, Justin Bieber also has paranoia and we mean that he changes his phone number every 6 months! Also to communicate with the people he loves, he usually makes video calls. It is the safest way for him to feel able to talk to loved ones or work matters.

And well, one last curious fact is that Justin Bieber is an expert, not only in music and transmitting good things, and even making millions of people cry through his lyrics, but he also makes Rubik’s cubes very well.