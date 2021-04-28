the secret is in LiquiGlide

One of the problems with toothpaste tubes is that they do not allow you to take advantage of all the contents. They have to be squeezed and juggled to get the maximum squeeze, mainly due to the density of the contents and the tube material. Well, Colgate seems to have come up with the solution: a tube made of a sliding material that makes all the content, absolutely everything, slide down the tube and not stick.

These are the newest products in the Colgate Elixir range. Beyond the specifications of the toothpaste, the most interesting thing is in the materials of the bottle itself. And it is that Colgate has partnered with LiquiGlide, a technology developed by MIT that we have known since 2012 and that, finally, begins to reach commercial products (because the biomedical industry was already applied).

To the last drop

LiquiGlide was invented by Dave Smith and Kripa Varanasi, who demonstrated its potential in a series of videos in which they showed a can of ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise completely sliding the contents stored inside. This week the company announced a new round of funding of $ 13.5 million, so it already adds 50 million dollars of total financing.

As LiquiGlide explains in a statement, Colgate has launched a toothpaste container transformable, transparent, made of PET, recyclable and developed in partnership with LiquiGlide. This bottle, they say, allows the toothpaste to be dispensed much faster and, of course, allows the content to be used much better.

How does it work? A textured pattern is applied to the surface and then a custom formulated liquid is added that fills in the gaps between the textures and additionally creates a very slippery thin film on the surface. The contents of the container do not touch the can, but rather make contact with that slippery layer. This layer can be made of edible materials or others capable of withstanding harsh industrial environments.

In this way, the toothpaste can be removed from the bottle by just squeezing it a little and, as we can see in the GIF on these lines, the content does not stay stuck in the bottle, but it comes out completely. Colgate is not the only brand to use this technology, but LiquiGlide has also partnered with Mibelle Group (cosmetics) and Yves Béhar (designer).

More information | PRNewsWire