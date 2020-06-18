1/4

John Legend came out of the 2020 Grammys excited with “a special secret”: he had just finished recording a lot of songs and felt that his new album was almost ready.

And although he performed and won his 11th gold gramophone at the ceremony, he took advantage of that week when the greatest lights of music come together in Los Angeles to add more flavor to his album.

At the Grammys, she met Koffee, who made history as the youngest artist to win the best reggae album award, and then collaborated with her on a song for « Bigger Love, » her seventh studio album, due out on Friday. A day before the awards, at Roc Nation’s annual breakfast, he sought out rapper Rapsody and invited her to participate in one of his songs.

Legend said that tears came to her eyes when she heard Rapsody’s verse in « Remember Us, » especially when the skilled lyricist mentions Kobe Bryant, who died on Grammy day, and the late Nipsey Hussle, with whom he won his most recent gramophone for the song « Higher ».

« It is so epic. It makes me cry. I hear it sometimes and I have tears in my eyes, ”said Legend, who performed“ Higher ”at the Grammys in honor of Hussle with DJ Khaled and others. “I remember how sensitive I was on the Grammy’s day when Kobe passed away. It was such a crazy moment. «

Legend said that Rapsody wrote two verses for his song and asked which one he preferred. “This was the one that hit me right away. I loved that he referred to Kobe and Nipsey and Biggie and some of the other artists we lost, but also artists who are still with us who made important recordings for us. ”

The Legend album also includes collaborations with Jhené Aiko and Gary Clark Jr., and a group of stellar producers and songwriters who helped with the project, including Charlie Puth, Anderson Paak, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, Teddy Geiger, Tayla Parx, and Raphael. Saadiq, the executive producer of the album.

But her collaboration with Hussle continues to receive love one year after its release. On Monday, « Higher » was nominated for two BET Awards, including video of the year. The clip was filmed shortly before Hussle’s death.

« What a video to say goodbye – in your neighborhood, elevated above the neighborhood, watching it from above, » said Legend. “He was so proud of his neighborhood and his community. I had invested heavily in the community and had done so much to bring hope and jobs and education to the community. ”

« We made a recording with Nipsey that will last forever, » he said. « That is a beautiful thing. » Legend, 41, said some of the songs on « Bigger Love » have a strong, resilient message similar to « Higher’s. » Although he created the album before the coronavirus pandemic and protests in support of blacks who have emerged around the country, he said his songs continue to resonate.

« It was not written in response to exactly what is happening right now, but I feel it could be a rush for people who are going through the uncertainty and turmoil of these times, » said the musician. « Some of these songs feel more moving now than if we weren’t going through this crisis in the United States. »

Like the rest of the world, Legend has been quarantined at his home, which has put some of his projects outside of music on hiatus. « We produced a lot of the shows that had to stop, » said Legend, an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner who received the Emmy and Tony as producer.

But either way he has managed to do important work. He finished remotely mixing and mastering his album, filmed the rest of the season for « The Voice » from his couch, and recorded the ABC special « John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day, » which premieres on Sunday. .

And thanks to Instagram Live, you can face Alicia Keys on Friday in the latest installment of the “Verzuz” series of battles.

“It is truly a celebration of music and of our love and mutual respect. I consider her my sister, ”said Legend, who recorded the backing vocals for the 2003 Keys hit“ You Don’t Know My Name ”and was the opening act for her first major tour.

Let’s have fun and celebrate music, celebrate black music, celebrate the Juneteenth together, ”he added, referring to the African American celebration of the liberation of slaves in Texas in 1865.“ It is a battle, but it is not ”really.