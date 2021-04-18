The secret ingredient in chocolate that makes it so tasty

The chocolate It is one of the most desired and consumed foods in the world, either in the form of cakes, ice cream, cookies or cakes. In addition, this delicacy hides a component that makes its flavor so precious by many and that significantly influences its final result: the fermentation.

Caitlin Clark, a Ph.D. candidate in Food Science from Colorado State University, is one of the experts working to understand how fermentation changes the taste of chocolate.

“Sometimes we create artificial fermentations at the laboratory. Other times we take samples from cocoa beans of actual fermentations ‘in nature’. We often turn our experimental batches into chocolate and ask some lucky volunteers to taste it and tell us what flavors they detect, “he explains in an article published in The Conversation.

Decades of research have led experts to solve many of the mysteries behind cocoa fermentation, including the microorganisms involved in it, as well as the importance of this step in the taste and quality of chocolate, Clark says.

The history of chocolate is ancient, recalls this expert: 3,900 years ago, the Olmecs of Central America devised a process to transform the seeds of cacao pods into an edible delicacy.

The fruit of cocoa.GTRES

The transformation of cocoa requires various stages. First, the fruit is opened and the seeds are extracted from the pulp, which are cured and drained for 3 to 10 days before drying in the sun. Later they are roasted, crushed with sugar and, sometimes, powdered milk, until obtaining a fine mixture that will serve as an ingredient to make tablets and other desserts.

As Clark indicates, it is in the curing stage that fermentation occurs naturally. The complex flavor of chocolate consists of hundreds of individual compounds, and fermentation “improves the qualities of a food through the controlled microbial activity, and allows bitter or tasteless cocoa beans to develop the rich flavors associated with chocolate, “he says.

Likewise, “any compound microorganism produced along the way that changes the flavor of the beans the taste will also change of the final chocolate “.

Cocoa fermentation is also wild, Clark points out. “Farmers depend on natural microbes from the environment to create unique local flavors “, he indicates about this phenomenon that he compares with that of grapes and wine.

“A chocolate bar from the Akesson farm in Madagascar may remind the raspberries and apricots, while the wild-fermented Peruvian bars from Canadian chocolate maker Qantu taste like they’ve been drenched in Sauvignon Blanc. However, in both cases, the tablets do not contain anything other than cocoa beans and some sugar, “says the expert.

For Clark, “this is the power of fermentation: change, convert, transform. It takes the usual and makes it unusual, thanks to the magic of microbes, “he concludes.