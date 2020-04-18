In the midst of the new coronavirus crisis, countless countries are desperately looking around the world for ways to ensure a reliable and constant supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The locations that store supplies are in secret regions, in different cities in Finland

Photo: HVK / BBC News Brasil

Some exchange accusations and claim that nations are sneakily negotiating to acquire these items through their economic strengths.

While many seek out these PPE intensively, Finland was not caught off guard in the pandemic.

That’s because thanks to the Nordic country’s National Emergency Supplies Agency (HVK, in its Finnish acronyms), Finland has spent decades storing supplies in secret locations throughout its territory. This was a way found by local authorities to face all types of crises: such as wars, economic or climatic problems, technological attacks or sanitary difficulties.

On March 23, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health – which oversees HVK – declared that, under current coronavirus emergency conditions, it is justifiable to make available medical supplies and protective equipment that have been stored for decades.

Old but functional equipment

Since the time of the Cold War (1947-1991), the Nordic country has not used these reserves, which also include food, fuel, agricultural tools and even supplies for the production of weapons.

In Finland there is no shortage of personal protective equipment

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

As a result of the new coronavirus, the ministry asked HVK to decentralize medical supplies and personal protective equipment to Finland’s five hospital districts, thus starting a distribution chain that will reach all areas that need these health and wellness services.

A statement sent to BBC News Mundo by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health says that Finland is well prepared for the pandemic, with “a good amount of personal protective equipment needed to examine and treat coronavirus patients”.

These supplies are available throughout the country and can be transferred to each region as needed – the areas with the most cases should receive more items.

In addition to hospitals that have new items, Finland also has in its PPE stores an emergency deposit with the old items, which, according to the Finnish Verification Center in February this year, are in good condition.

The masks are old, but remain in good working order and as effective as the new ones, say Finnish authorities

Photo: HVK / BBC News Brasil

“We have followed the manufacturer’s storage instructions, keeping the protectors clean, as if they were in the factories, in their original packaging, at a constant ambient temperature and protected from moisture and light,” said Jyrki Hakola, director of the Basic Production Department from HVK.

The country is considering the possibility of launching its own production of medical supplies to complement what it already has and what it has managed to obtain in international markets.

History justifies the measures

The country’s then Ministry of Emergency Supply was created in late 1939, at the beginning of World War II.

However, since the 1920s, the Nordic country has studied the application and storage of emergency supplies in various sectors of the economy in the event of war.

Finland’s history and location justify the concern of former officials on the topic. The country was part of the Russian Empire from 1809 to 1939, after the tsar captured the region, which was previously part of Sweden.

The Russian army penetrated the border with Finland in 1939, in the so-called Winter War

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

After the country gained independence, conflicts continued along the extensive border with what was already the Soviet Union, with which it entered the war in 1939 and was soon invaded by the Nazis in World War II.

After that, the Cold War came, and as part of tensions between the West and the East, Finland was the most vulnerable among most of its allies.

When the iron curtain fell, the rest of Europe relaxed. Finland, however, has not slowed down its efforts to pool basic resources to face threats.

In 1993, the country formally created HVK to continue supplying, thinking of other possible crises, such as the climate, health, and cyber attacks. Storage needs should be reviewed every five or six years.

“We in Finland are lucky that we have continued with this storage work since the post-war period and have prepared for it at a good level,” Jyrki Hakola told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper. “There is no system like ours anywhere in Europe,” he added.

All information related to the websites and content that the country has stored is classified as a “State secret”. “We never divulge the number or the location of the reserves,” he explained to the newspaper. “We also don’t disclose who manages them or what their exact content is.”

Without elaborating, Hakola revealed that supplies are plentiful and are spread across the country, although they have not been used very often.

“It is the first time in post-war history that we have taken protective equipment from our health protection reserves.”

Photo: BBC News Brasil

