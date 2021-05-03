The secret behind the success of The Simpsons

The Simpsons series is one of the longest-running and most popular in history, now one of its legendary writers reveals the reasons.

The Simpson it began airing in 1989, which means that many of those who read this article were not even born. It currently has 32 seasons (+ 2 on the way) and 731 episodes, which translates into many hours of fun and entertainment. But … What is your secret? The legendary screenwriter of the series John swartzwelder explains it.

During a recent interview he revealed that due to a deal that the executive producer Jim brooks had established with FOX, the writers had creative control over the series of The Simpson. For Swartzwelder, he preferred to write a “lousy” script first before adding jokes to the second draft, as the revisions are “comparatively easy and quite fun.” Although the team usually rewrites 75% of a writer’s script, Swartzwelder admitted that his percentage was probably less than 75% because he always “reacted with great dismay, anger and even horror” when his jokes were cut.

Among your favorite chapters of The Simpson highlighted: Scratch, Pica and Marge, Bart the killer, Death of dogs, Homer the batter, Homie the clown, Bart is given an elephant, Homer’s enemy Y Homer Against the Eighteenth Amendment. Swartzwelder began writing for the series with the episode Bart the General. He worked on a total of 59 episodes between 1990 and 2003, which is considered the Golden Age of The Simpson.

This is how he described Homer Simpson:

“He is a great talking dog. At one point he’s the saddest man in the world, because he just lost his job, dropped his sandwich, or accidentally killed his family. Then the next moment, he’s the happiest man in the world, because he just found a penny, maybe underneath one of his dead relatives. It’s not really a dog, of course, it’s smarter than that, but if you write it like a dog, you’ll never be wrong. “

All episodes of The Simpson can be seen on the streaming platform Disney + What is your favorite? Leave us your comments below.