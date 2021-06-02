The secret behind Eva Longoria’s smile

Eva Longoria enjoyed a celebratory dinner with friends in Los Angeles. Discover the reasons that make her so happy.

Dressed in a total white look, the “Desperate Housewives” actress arrived at the renowned Chinese restaurant, Mr Chow, with several friends to share a celebratory dinner.

The star recognized for her different roles on the small screen has become a true businesswoman, her latest big move being the purchase of shares in the Mexican soccer club, Necaxa.

Wearing the black and white t-shirt with the shield on the chest, a cap and a cup of coffee, Eva made the announcement on Instagram saying: “How do I drink my coffee now that I joined the group that owns Club Necaxa ¡️ I feel so proud and delighted, especially as we are going to do REALLY exciting things with this team! To begin with, we are auctioning off the first NFT that represents a 1% real interest in a professional sports team. Yes, you heard right! Be my partner in Club Necaxa in the country that I love very much! 🇲🇽 Visit necaxanft.com #NFT #clubnecaxa #opensea ”

Her great friend, David Beckham, was one of the first celebrities to congratulate her on her investment and said: “I love this @evalongoria congratulations ⚽️⚽️”. It is worth noting that the English athlete also entered the world of clubs and owns 10% of Inter Miami in addition to being the president.

The star of Latin descent married to the Mexican businessman, Pepe Bas, arrived at the Beverly Hills restaurant looking amazing in a set of tailored pants and a chalk-white double-breasted jacket, a white T-shirt and a pink Hermes bag.

Eva wore her hair in loose natural waves, gold chains, and blue stone earrings. His greatest accessory was his contagious and bright smile that radiated the great happiness he feels to be part of the Mexican soccer club.