The Senate has yet to discuss and pass the HEROES Act for a second stimulus check.

The current coronavirus pandemic has done a lot of damage to the economy, so much so that it has caused the highest unemployment figures since the Great Depression. While the United States government already issued a $ 1,200 stimulus check for citizens, a second check may be approved in the next stimulus package, according to the I Heart Radio news portal.

On Monday, journalist Charles Gasparino shared the scoop that the next stimulus package could be over $ 1 trillion.

Among the supports that could be given, in recent times, there was talk of the possibility of offering a check for $ 4,000 dollars to encourage citizens to travel within the country.

Also, although nothing has yet been confirmed, President Trump said his administration will request additional money to support citizens. Likewise, the President’s economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, also said that the chances of another stimulus package being approved are very high.

On the other hand, the House of Representatives has already approved the HEROES Law. However, it still has to be approved by the Senate. If so, a second stimulus check will be distributed in the near future.

