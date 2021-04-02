The second season of ‘the Witcher’ finally concludes its filming

The second season of the witcher finally finished filming. Although Netflix has not yet made it official, in production they went ahead of the platform to reveal such an important announcement. Jacqueline Rathore, makeup artist and hair artist of the series, stated on her Instagram account that filming ended on March 30. However, and because he was not authorized to report it, Rathore deleted his publication a few minutes later.

The good news is that some curious people managed to capture his publication, including the IGN portal. Thus, we can already assume that season 2 of The Witcher ended its filming successfully this week. Evidently, New episodes will go through further post-production stages before hitting Netflix in 2022. In fact, so far we still do not know the release date.

The Witcher and the difficulties in filming season 2

The production of The Witcher encountered various obstacles along the way that made it difficult to shoot the second season. First, filming was suspended in March 2020 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was mandatory to attend the confinement. Although activities resumed months later, filming stopped again in Novemberas some members of the production tested positive for COVID-19.

The next drawback was related to Henry cavill, actor who plays Geralt de Rivia. When trying to record an action scene suffered a leg injury, which caused their filming schedule to be delayed for several weeks. Of course, since he was the protagonist of the series, his absence affected the general plans for filming The Witcher. Fortunately, the aforementioned declared in January that his recovery was progressing favorably:

«I just had my first race. I have not jogged very fast, but I have gone further than expected. If anything, this has been a major breakthrough in my recovery and my first step toward getting back into the rhythm after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few glasses of wine and an exceptionally fat turkey.

Yes, Henry Cavill also has the right to eat without limits. Once the post-production stage progresses, Netflix will surely begin to reveal more details of the second season of The Witcher. That includes revealing your release date and release its first trailer. The week before, they confirmed the new actors who joined the cast in the second season.

