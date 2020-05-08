While most ‘Star Wars’ fans are excited about the upcoming arrival of the new season of Din Djarin’s adventures, it’s not all good news, as one of the key pieces revealed that this time he will not be so involved in the technical part of the chapters, so Dave Filoni will only direct one episode of ‘The Mandalorian 2’.

After doing a great job with the animated series ‘The Clone Wars’, Filoni has returned once again to ‘The Mandalorian’, to take over an episode, since during the first season, he was in charge of directing the premiere chapter and the fifth episode of the series, which became a fan favorite.

This because of in the episode, ‘The Gunslinger’, Filoni made a reference to the original trilogy when Mando entered the Mos Eisley Cantina, the place where Han Solo shot Greedo and not only that, but Din Djarin and the bounty hunter, Toro represented the same scene, with the difference that Mando did not assassinate his enemy in that place.

So in an interview with Deadline, Filoni spoke about this new chapter that he will direct. “I just did an episode for next season, I’m really excited, I wrote it and directed it, so it will be kind of fun for me, and I’ve been learning from Jon Favreau, he’s a great mentor. You know, being in that situation on a live action show with someone like him and a fantastic team of people is a very lucky place for me because you are with people who can really help you and realize the things you are trying to do. as for history, “Filoni said.

Likewise, This season will be special for Filoni as Ahsoka Tano is rumored to be joining as a regular character in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, which will be very exciting for him, given that this Jedi was a key player in ‘Clone Wars’, so we do not rule out that his debut will be in the chapter he will direct Dave.

Although it is a little disappointing to know that Dave Filoni will only direct one episode of ‘The Mandalorian 2’, surely this will be full of references to the other productions that make up the universe of ‘Star Wars’, so expectations will increase around this chapter.