The second season of Luis Miguel: The Series led the trends in social networks



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Steven Lawton / Getty Images

Discoveries about the whereabouts of Marcela basteri, Micky’s confrontation with his uncle Tito and the singer’s emotional encounter with his daughter Michelle Salas were the most talked about themes of the first two episodes of Luis Miguel: The Series in the premiere of its second season.

# LuisMiguelLaSerie2 yesterday headed the trends on Twitter, where he registered more than 32 thousand tweets in the first three hours after its premiere.

Among the Twitter trends were also positioned: Diego Boneta, Marcela, #HastaQueMeOlvides, Juanpa Zurita, Micky, Michelle, Luis Rey, Camila Sodi, Tito, ALEXITO IS BACK, and Macarena Achaga.

Camila sodi he dedicated a message to Issabela Camil, whom he played in the series as the singer’s partner.

“ERIKA, ‘What level of woman’. @issabelacamil it has been an honor for me to interpret in fiction, the version that someone has of you during a specific moment in your life. I have done it with all the love, respect and admiration that I have for you. Thank you for allowing me to reimagine you and interpret this memory that someone has of you, ”wrote Sodi.

@luismiguellaserie SEASON 2

♥ ️ ERIKA ♥ ️ “What a woman’s level” @issabelacamil It has been an honor for me to interpret in fiction, the version that someone has of you during a specific moment in your life. pic.twitter.com/0W2CZa7EUS – Camila Sodi (@camilasodi_) April 18, 2021

The performance of Juanpa Zurita It was criticized in networks, as users highlighted that their expressions lacked strength.

Carlos Rivera joked with the actor by reminding him of the reiterative question from last season: “Micky, do you know where Mom is?”

Without appearing in the episodes, Macarena Achaga became a trend with more than 14 thousand tweets from her fans, who have made other of her projects a trend such as the Juliantina couple from Amar a Muerte.