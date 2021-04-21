The second season of Luis Miguel has revealed these details | INSTAGRAM

The world famous streaming platform, Netflix premiered the second season of the series on Sunday Luis Miguel and the events that are recounted there have placed the singer as a topic of conversation in all the social media.

For this reason, we decided to break down in the best possible way some of the most important details that we noticed in these first chapters that are now available within the audiovisual entertainment platform.

Here are four important facts about the revelations that are made known in the first episodes of the second installment of this successful mexican series, which shows us in detail the life of the mexican singer.

You may also be interested: It’s not “Marcela”, Luis Miguel would avoid singing it so as not to cry

Users in social networks have placed again in the first places of trend in our country the name of Luis Miguel, thanks to the premiere of the second season of the series that dramaturgically recounts the life of the singer.

For that particular reason we will tell you in detail some of the data more relevant that have recently been revealed, thanks to what could be seen in the first two episodes of the series in question.

Since we could see in the first installment of the series that the singer had remained hermetic in the face of the situation of his mother, Marcela Basteri, however, in this second part of the story, the same singer has shared some details of the case of what that had never been spoken to in the media.

Likewise, another aspect that is told within this pragmatic story and of what is allegedly known that his faithful public knows little, is about the relationship with his siblings, the absence of his parents and of course, his relationship with his daughter , Michelle Salas.

You may also be interested: Was this how the break was in Luis Miguel: The Series with Issabela Camil?

In addition, in these chapters we were also able to capture that details are revealed about a strong hearing health problem, which could be responsible for Luis Miguel’s demands on stage.

That’s right, this health problem could be the explanation why the famous singer is so demanding with the audio and the musicians who accompany him with their impeccable talent in his sublime and unforgettable concerts.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Finally, something that undoubtedly has the viewer audience of this program is the fact that Daniel Krauze himself, one of the writers of the aforementioned Netflix series, has recently revealed things that surprised the loyal fans of the production.

Affirming that the series seeks to be a fair portrait of the character, for this reason, the key moments that have been seen previously and that will be seen in the next chapters are based on totally real facts and events.

Although, clearly to keep the audience rating high, these events are presented in a dramatized way, in this way he mentioned it to important media in the country: “We take seriously that we are doing a series about the life of someone alive and we have to make a fair portrait ”.

In the same way, he added that they know that it generates a lot of morbidity because it has been very hermetic, and also because people do not know anything about these points of their life or know them only half. “That’s why we took so long, we didn’t want to do something sensational,” Krauze explained.

You may also be interested in: This is the most watched on Netflix during the week

Finally, Daniel affirmed that there is a close channel with the singer, since there are many filters of many people on the team who have known him, it is someone very close to the production who has provided data, important moments that had to be mentioned , beyond the dramatization of history.