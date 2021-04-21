The second season of Loki seems to be a fact

Marvel Studios Vice President of Production and Development Nate Moore discussed the future of the company’s series on Disney +. He accepted that Loki is the main candidate to have more than one season.

The Vice President of Production for Marvel, Nate moore, revealed the details of the future of the three current series of the study. Loki, still without release, would have its second installment more than confirmed.

The executive was interviewed by the media Indiwire, after learning that the decision to present to Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a drama series for Emmy, which would make her avoid competing in the same category as Wandavision, which would appear as a miniseries. This would allow the brand to win more awards.

Faced with this situation, and by not considering the first of the last two as a miniseries, he was consulted about the renovation plans for it.This was what the businessman replied:

You always want the possibility of more seasons. Hopefully, at the end of this season, the potential of what we could count on in a later season will be seen.

As it is, seeing Sam wilson like new Captain America in the MCU, as well as follow the life of Bucky Y John walker, it could be a reality.

However, the other (Wandavision) would not have the same luck, as Moore stressed that “it is a program that you can only do once. He cannot go back to that reality. “

There will be a series for a while

However, the big news is the optimism with which Nate envisions a future for Loki, which will premiere on June 11. The story arc based on time travel and the distortion of reality would be the factor that would facilitate a much wider plot and with more material to cut than the other two productions.

“The one that comes to mind the most, and that is probably not a secret, is that. I think there are a lot of stories in Loki that are really irreverent, smart and cool, but they also lend themselves to multiple seasons in a way that is not just one, “said the manager.

We will have to follow the continuity of all these shows in Disney +, you can do it in this link.