The second release of Bad Bunny x Adidas arrives in Mexico: what you should know

Previously Bad Bunny designed and released their version of the adidas Forum 84 in brown color. This silhouette was quickly sold out, so when publishing this new collaboration, the Dákiti interpreter wrote: “The coffee is over but these remain 💖💖💖💖”.

The “Bad Bunny Forum – Easter Egg” will be available for sale in Latin America from April 6 at adidas.mx, adidas Originals Flagship Store Mexico City, Lust, Amy, Alive, Laces, Soul, Two Feet Under and 99 Problems. You will have to be very aware of the sales dynamics. They have a cost of $ 160.