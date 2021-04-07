The Second Phase of Second B starts for Arenas de Getxo playing against Osasuna Promesas

04/06/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

The Arenas de Getxo and Osasuna They begin their participation in the Second Phase of Second B in search of new objectives, playing this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Municipal of Gobela.

The Arenas de Getxo he was in sixth position in the First Phase of Second B with 26 points and figures of 15 goals in favor and 15 against.

As for the visiting team, Osasuna Promises he ranked fifth in the previous phase of the tournament with 24 points and a balance of 21 goals in his favor and 22 against.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal of GobelaIn fact, the numbers show a victory and a defeat in favor of Arenas de Getxo. The last confrontation between the Arenas de Getxo and Osasuna This competition was played in January 2020 and ended with a 0-2 result in favor of the visitors.