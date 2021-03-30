The second part of the finale of Shingeki No Kyojin will arrive in 2022 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

To date, considering that there is only one episode officially announced for the last season of Shingeki No Kyojin, a lot of fans were marked by a big question: What would happen to what has not yet been addressed in the manga? Would there be a second part of episodes for the season? Would they close with some kind of film?

The doubts have now been answered since a teaser trailer makes it clear that the closing of the saga, with everything that implies the end of a story that will give concrete answers about the origin of the titans, and the outcome of Eren’s great plan Yeager, it will arrive in 2022. Yes, we will have to wait.

Furthermore, said closure will be finalized next year during the winter season of anime premieres in Japan. That is, the series will only return in the first quarter of next year.

Source: The third