The second LEGO Batman Movie was about Batman’s relationship with the Justice League

The animated movie “Batman: The Lego Movie” / “The LEGO Batman Movie” 2017 is considered by many fans as one of the best animated Batman movies. To this day we know that the possibility of a continuation is nil, since this possibility is in the hands of Universal since the agreement that both companies signed in April of last year.

However, it seems that for a time a film was in development after that one. Has been Chris McKay, director of that 2017 film and who served as editor of “The LEGO Movie” of 2014 who revealed it, as he was an active part of the development of the second film.

During an interview with Collider for the new sci-fi action movie “The Tomorrow War,” director Chris McKay discussed canceled plans to continue the franchise further.

Because LEGO has left Warner Brothers and is now at Universal, there probably won’t be a LEGO Batman sequel, sadly. I’m really sorry to say it, but I don’t think they’ll make a LEGO Batman 2.

The filmmaker took advantage of the interview to relate what were the plans for the second film that they wanted to make special, to focus on Batman’s relationship with the Justice League, especially Superman.

Dan (Harmon) and (Michael) Waldron had done a first draft of the script that was really cool. It was truly epic… from both an action and a story point of view. The structure was ‘The Godfather Part 2’ … a story about himBatman’s relationship with the Justice League (and Superman) now, as well as the formative moments of the Justice League (and Batman’s relationship with Superman) back then.

McKay also described the film as a kind of “Boogie Nights.”

Along with this he explains that while the first LEGO Batman Movie was about the family, in the face of the second film they were going a step further.

Friendship. And change. It was about how hard it is to change. Commit to change. Stay on the new path that you have carved for yourself. Especially when maybe you weren’t a good guy to your friends. Your old friends may not be able to see the new you. They may continue to live in the past. But as the movie (and Robin) discovers… the past can be more complicated than it seems.

This ties in with what we saw of Bruce Wayne / Batman, who was a stupidly opinionated man who was unwilling to compromise or open up due to a deep fear of letting people get close only to lose her like he lost his parents. In the first movie, we even saw some rejection of the Justice League, with Batman finding out that his co-workers and so-called friends were having secret parties and meetings without him.

Finally, he advanced the villains of the movie and even a great plot development that would have fans very excited.

We have tons of great voice actors from The LEGO Movie and LEGO Batman. The villain was to be Lex Luthor … and OMAC (One-Man Army Corps). There is more, of course (lots of Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Lois). There was also going to be a big crossover in a movie moment that can only be done in a LEGO movie. I’m sure you can guess what it’s about. Which will probably never happen in a live action movie.

To all this, the writer of “Loki”, Michael Waldron, has revealed the first page of the canceled script, which lists characters that we would see in it.

