The second largest whale in the world, sighted in Spain

What is the second largest whale in the world? The fin whale o fin whale (Balaenoptera physalus), a cetacean that can measure up to 27 meters in length. It is only surpassed by the blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), which can reach 30 meters in length and weigh up to 150,000 kilograms in its adult stage.

The two specimens of fin whale have been seen in Cabo de Palos (Murcia), whose graceful observers have left proof of this on social networks. It is an event that is becoming common in this area, because when the whales begin their spring journey south, towards the Atlantic Ocean, it is possible to see them along the Mediterranean coast swimming at about 11-13 kilometers per hour -that are 6-7 knots; a knot is equal to one nautical mile per hour- (although they are capable of reaching and maintaining speeds of up to 37 km / h, about 20 knots).

According to the Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), its conservation status is vulnerable, as it is listed as an endangered species due to the intensive hunting that this animal suffered during the past 20th century, as well as collisions with ships that also try to capture them.