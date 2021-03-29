The second half of Lucifer season 5 will premiere on May 28

Fans of the series “Lucifer” They were waiting for Netflix to set a premiere date for the second half of season 5. A premiere that for a time they said could arrive between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, but as you can see, it has not happened.

After a production marked by the pandemic, which has affected all series and film production during the last year, the fifth season has delayed its premiere more than necessary. Its premiere took place on August 21, but knowing that we could really only enjoy the first half, of the first eight episodes, postponing the rest of the season for a later time.

Now Netflix finally announces that the new episodes will arrive on the platform on May 28. We can see this information directly by accessing the series page on the platform.

The titles of the eight remaining episodes are:

Episode 509 – “Family Dinner” – Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope Episode 510 – “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” – Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati. Episode 511 – “Resting Devil Face” – Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Richardo Lopez Jr and directed by Bola Ogun Episode 512 – “Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid” – Written by Mike Costa and directed by Greg Beeman Episode 513 – “A Little Harmless Stalking” – Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr. Episode 514 – “Nothing Lasts Forever” – Written by Chris Rafferty and directed by Lisa Demaine Episode 515 – “Is This Really How It’s Going to End ?! ” – Written by Jason Ning and directed by Ildy Modrovich Episode 516 – “A Chance At a Happy Ending” – Written by Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich and directed by Karen Gaviola

These episode titles were announced until March 12, 2020, that is, before the renewal for a final season, so it is possible that there will be some change.