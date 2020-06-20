Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF – La Liga | Denis Doyle / .
Real Madrid won by three goals to zero yesterday against Valencia, but many could assure that we saw two different games, 45 minutes each, especially on the white side. In the first half, the Madrid players put in an advanced team, but with positional defense, they hardly posed problems when the Valencian players came out. Furthermore, they were overtaken behind their backs by the speed of the Che attackers. All the opposite happened in the second half. The madridistas pressed, Valencia drowned, Asensio returned and Benzema did magic. That team will make it very difficult for Barcelona to get the league title.
I don’t like football without fans. I get bored. After half an hour of the game I finish with my mobile in my face, I dig through Twitter any tactical or burlesque comment about the match, I smile and I just dedicate myself to hearing it. Yesterday, for the first time in the week, I was almost a whole part without picking up the damn phone. In fact, I just grabbed it to look for more repetitions of the wonder Benzema gave us with his second goal, the third of the game.
The Real Madrid that we saw yesterday is the club that all the regulars in the Santiago Bernabéu want and the one that causes fear to their rivals. ANDis a team that pressures and generates anguish to its rivals, that prints the intensity of a humble team that fights so that the three points do not leave home. Also, all that combines with the quality and success of his attackers and with a figure like Karim Benzema, who works wonders in every movement. In short, an unstoppable squad.
Zinedine Zidane showed that he has a squad and bench to support this tough return with many games in a very short time. The Whites knew how to wait patiently for their rival to tire of their attempts to counterattack and, when the forces no longer responded in the Valencian legs, print one more march that sentenced the party. Further, The Gallic included a piece that many forgot, Asensio. The Majorcan returned and scored in less than a minute. To top it all off, he assisted with the exterior in what will possibly be the best goal in the final stretch of the championship.
The mission has not ended like this. Zidane has managed to find a style and a way of playing in which his footballers feel powerful and can win with some solvency almost anyone who stands before him. Now he has the hardest part, maintaining it. The Whites need regularity and always offer football at the level of the second half to be able to storm the culé position in the top of the table. It will not be easy.