The second electric Hummer, an SUV with up to 840 horses sponsored by Lebron James

Updated Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – 11:31

Smaller in size, GMC’s new electric beast will arrive in 2023 with prices above 85,000 euros.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, Lebron James, Ambassador of the American brand GMC, has been commissioned to unveil the look of the new Hummer, the second electrified behemoth after the pickup that surprised the automotive world. The new electric beast is an SUV that appeared on the screens of millions of basketball fans in an advertisement aired during the finals of the college championship, the NCAA, one of the most watched sporting events in the United States.

The first Hummer EV SUV for sale will be release editions Edition 1, which will arrive in early 2023 with a price above 100,000 dollars (85,000 euros). Later, in spring, the range will be completed with three more versions, with a starting price of $ 79,995 -68,000 euros-, although the ‘cheapest’ will wait until 2024.

The ‘little brother’ of the GMC Hummer EV will arrive in 2023, but we have already been able to contemplate its appearance, which mixes the traditional lines of the Hummer with the electrified look of the new generation, especially with its new luminous grill.

The Hummer SUV will offer different options for both power (from 630 to 840 hp) and autonomy (400, 450 or 480 km), and with two or three electric motors. Its features speak for themselves: the more powerful versions accelerate from 0 to 100 in 3.5 seconds.

As good Hummer, its special clean running gear do not limit your qualities in the fieldAs Buick and GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred pointed out: “Electric GMC Hummers have been engineered to be the most capable electric SUVs.”

In fact, their outstanding off-road angles the option will be added Extreme Off-Road package, which includes tires with 18 “rims (can go up to 22”), reinforcements in the underbody, nose and rear, lockable differential effect on both axles and a system of cameras that give vision even under the car.

The interior adopts the features already known in the GMC Hummer pick up: a dashboard with a vertical cut (including the ventilation outlets) dominated by the huge 13.4 “central touch screen (with 12.3” digital clock display) and with details such as the panoramic roof with removable panels.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV have one of the most characteristic elements of his older brother, the Crab Walk (‘Crab Mode’): a system that takes the concept of four steering wheels to the point that it gives the Hummer the ability to scroll diagonally.

