The second edition of the NFT Awards announced

The second edition of the NFT Awards is here. Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd (DEA), a Singapore-based new-age digital entertainment company, has announced the 2021 NFT Awards, an exercise that enables the cryptocurrency industry to recognize some of the best NFT creators and reward them for their contributions to the space.

The entire process of listing, evaluating and selecting the winners of the NFT Awards is a community exercise that involves both industry participants and cryptocurrency users. The awards will be awarded to deserving artisans, artists, and architects from tokenized economies in multiple categories. To make the 2021 NFT Awards a great success, the DEA has joined the Blockchain Game Alliance, an organization committed to promoting blockchain within the gaming industry, fostering collaboration between individuals and companies to develop games. and build communities around them.

Why are the NFT Awards necessary?

The recent success of decentralized finance as an application of blockchain technology is followed by another trend: non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs, a completely new breed of digital assets, share almost all but one important trait with conventional cryptocurrencies, which is the uniqueness of each token, making it an ideal representation of virtual asset ownership and real world.

The most popular use of NFTs continues to be in the collectible and digital gaming space, popularized by CryptoKitties. Its growing popularity has flooded the market with a variety of NFTs released by numerous creators, each claiming to be more valuable than the others. But in reality, many of them turn out to be fraudulent operators looking to make a quick buck at the expense of unsuspecting users. Programs like the NFT Awards act as stewards of the ecosystem by educating the community about NFTs so they can recognize assets for what they are worth.

Like the Oscars and Emmys of film and television, the NFT Awards for the blockchain sector will encourage creators to create quality assets, which will lead to a sustainable and healthy growth of the industry.

Understanding the DEA and its involvement in the NFT space with PlayMining

Founded by Naohito Yoshida, DEA is a comprehensive digital entertainment ecosystem that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a data-driven economy. The DEA ecosystem makes extensive use of NFTs to monetize digital entertainment, so that both creators and consumers are compensated for their efforts.

Using the native DEAPcoin (DEP) token, DEA has created a revolutionary “play and win” model supported by services like PlayMining and NFT Marketplace by DEP. Introduced last year, PlayMining is a digital content platform that allows users to earn DEP and acquire NFT by playing or reading Manga. For its part, the NFT Marketplace by DEP allows game developers, NFT creators and NFT holders to put their digital assets up for sale or auction.

PlayMiners, as the players on the PlayMining platform are known, can use the DEP mined when reading Manga or playing games to buy NFTs that give them a boost or special powers within the game of their choice. Alternatively, they can buy DEP on any of the supported exchanges like Bittrex, Bithumb Global, OKEx, Digifinex, etc., to buy game assets or NFTs directly from the platform. In less than a year, DEA has reached more than 750,000 users and is expected to reach one million in the coming months.

DEA believes that the next stage of growth in the digital entertainment industry can only be achieved by changing the existing rules. The use of blockchain technology makes digital content universally accessible, while encouraging participation by rewarding users with digital assets that can be used in the ecosystem and in the real world. NFTs are the crucial elements that make it possible. By recognizing the true value of NFTs and their role, the NFT Awards will help DEA broaden its vision beyond its ecosystem to include the entire industry segment.

What can you expect from the 2021 NFT Awards?

The previous edition of the NFT Awards was met with great enthusiasm attracting hundreds of nominations from the community. The nominations were voted on by the public and judged by personalities from the entertainment industry such as Nicolas Pouard of Ubisoft’s Blockchain Initiative, Nobuyuki Idei, former CEO and President of Sony Corporation, and Shigeki Morimoto, game designer of the Pokémon series. , among others.

In the end, the works that deserved it received awards in 10 different categories

NFT of the year

Best utility NFT

Best NFT Art

Best NFT of games

Best Charity NFT

Most valuable NFT

Most traded NFT

Most innovative NFT

Audience Choice Award

Adoption potential award

This year, the DEA expects participation to multiply as the NFT market continues to expand rapidly. Many digital assets have made headlines in recent months, with celebrities and tech moguls joining the game. If the recent auction of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet for $ 2.9 million or the NFT version of digital artist Beeple’s artwork that sold for $ 69 million at Christie’s are any indication, the 2021 NFT Awards are going to be an intense and close competition.

The DEA will soon announce the important dates for the 2021 NFT Awards.