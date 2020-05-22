© Zonared

The second edition of #EduGameDay is announced

For the second consecutive year, Microsoft and Xbox announce the new edition of #EduGameDay. An event that brings together video games and education in the same place for a whole day.

On this occasion, and due to the coronavirus, it will be carried out completely online. It will be the next June 13 and can be followed from the YouTube channel of the same. The hours will be from 10:00 to 14:15.

This new event, which has two editions, is another of the company’s movements to bring the worlds of education and the video game closer together.

Currently, and until June 30 of this year, there is a new Education section in the ‘Minecraft’ marketplace which can be accessed by all users for free.

Now, with the #EduGameDay, this proposal is given yet another impetus in which professionals from both worlds will present different projects and experiences in the use of innovative tools and ideas. There will be talks, workshops and students. And they will be accessible to professionals, families and students.

Some of the speakers that we will find at the event are Jen Herranz, Arturo Monedero, Lara Isabel Rodríguez or Miguel Ángel Salcedo among others.

A solidarity event

Microsoft has already commented on some occasions that as a collateral result of the containment measures, users have turned to the video game industry for refuge. Their data affirms that, since March, the use of Xbox Game Passhas increased by 130%.

This increase is an ideal element to implement proposals such as those mentioned. Also, the #EduGameDay will be in solidarity. In collaboration with Juegaterapia, Microsoft seeks to help children with cancer.

During the event, and in streaming, there will be actions to collect help for this purpose. It will be made available to users who want to contribute can go through the official link of the event