The second bubble of the Red for the 2021 Eurocup, about to dissolve

06/12/2021

The second bubble of the Spanish team created at the risk of an outbreak after the positive of Sergio Busquets will be dissolved this Saturday at noon. All the players have tested negative of the last days and there are no footballers with discomfort among those called up for the Eurocup, so the bubble stops making sense as time is running out to make changes.

Luis Enrique has already made it clear that they will not replace Sergio Busquets on the list of 24 summoned and they wait for him for next week once he has completed the ten days of quarantine and tests negative. Therefore, no footballer from the second bubble will replace him.

In this second bubble there are 6 senior players (Albiol, Brais, Carlos Soler, Rodrigo Moreno, Kepa and Fornals) and 11 of the U21 team (Álvaro Fernández, Mingueza, Miranda, Pozo, Cucurella, Brahim, Villar, Zubimendi, Bryan Gil, Yéremy Pino and Puado).

These footballers, once they finish the morning training this Saturday, they will be able to resume their vacations or return to their homes. Those summoned by Luis Enrique, from the first bubble, will train in the afternoon.

Some player in the second bubble would only be called again in an emergency. In case of injury, Spain can make changes until this Saturday at 9:00 p.m.. while by Covid-19 can lead to changes until the same Monday when he begins his competition in the European Championship against Sweden.