The second Barça Champions League in six months, just one step away

05/03/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

On October 12, FC Barcelona got its third Champions behind closed doors at the Palau after defeating ElPozo (2-1) in the final. As it is an appointment postponed for half a year due to the pandemic, the Barça team could today become the first team in history to win two European titles in six and a half months.

After beating Dobovec with authority in the quarterfinals (2-0) and Kairat deservingly in the semis (3-2), the team led by Andreu Plaza faces a demanding final against Sporting de Portugal (8:00 p.m., Esport3 and Vamos), ‘executioner’ of Movistar Inter in the semifinals (2-5).

Although it is the first final between the two, Barça and Sporting have met twice in the semifinals with Barça triumph in the ‘Carmona era’: 5-1 in 2012 in Lleida (with a ‘double’ by Wilde and a goal from Javi Rodríguez, Igor and Ari) and 5-3 in Lisbon in 2015 (Dyego, Bateria, Paco Sedano and two others de Wilde).

FC Barcelona has three continental titles in its record (Lleida’12, Baku’14 and last year at the Palau), while the ‘leoes’ won their only Champions League two years ago in Almaty after knocking out Inter again in the ‘semis’ and host Kairat in the final.

Another piece of information that reinforces the potential of those of Nuno Dias is that are contesting their fourth final in the last five seasons: they fell to Inter in 2017 and in 2018 to finally win the title in 2019.

Huge streak

Sporting Clube de Portugal now has 45 games without losing in all competitions. After closing the regular phase of the Placard League (Portuguese) with 27 wins and three draws, now they await Portimonense in the quarterfinals.

Sporting eliminated Inter in the semifinals

| UEFA

And in the Champions League, ‘beating’ the Danish Gentofte in the round of 32 (12-1) and victories against the Czech Chrudim in the round of 16 (5-1), against the Russian KPFR in the quarterfinals already in the Final at Eight of Zadar (3-2) and against Inter in the semifinals (2-5).

The dangers

If Barça is giving Inter very badly in the finals, the Sporting is one more twist to that rocky style in defense and fast in attack. In fact, they surpassed those of Tino Pérez with their same weapons.

Nuno Dias, the coach who has elevated Sporting

| UEFA

Favored by arbitration permissiveness, meta Guitta is key in a team in which the striker Diego Cavinato (31 goals in the Portuguese league), the powerful Taynan, Erick and Fernandinho, the speed of Pany Varela and Wicky, as well as the consistency of their captain and emblem Joao Matos, a player who plays his 16th season as a Verdiblanco. And Vinicius Rocha, who returns after suspension.

Ferrao and the block

With his hat-trick against Kairat in the semifinals, Ferrao He showed that he is the same as before of his serious injury and today it will be key again. With Matos and especially with Erick, the one from Chapecó awaits a battle with the usual European refereeing bull.

Ferrao must also be key in the final

| LONG PACO (FCB)

In addition, Aicardo and the ‘resurrected’ André Coelho must remain firm behind, Dyego and Adolfo have to provide overflow, Daniel sobriety, Dídac security in the goal, Marcenio its quality by arrobas … all have to add.