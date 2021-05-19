The SEC would be preventing at all costs XRP holders from submitting evidence

The case brought by XRP holders to present evidence is allegedly being blocked by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) using “false leads, personal attacks and irrelevant jurisprudence to distract the court from the meritorious request for intervention of the XRP holders ”.

In a recently filed memorandum of law in response to Plaintiff’s opposition, XRP holders said that the existing parties do not adequately represent your interests.

The SEC has been in an ongoing battle with Ripple Labs following the December 22 announcement that had filed an action against Ripple Labs and two of its CEOs, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

This filing alleged that Ripple had made an offering of unregistered securities of $ 1.3 billion.

Ripple denies these claims on the grounds that its tokens, XRP, are a cryptocurrency and not an investment contract.

So far this case has not gone the way of the SEC, with Ripple winning several crucial battles since last Christmas.

Now, XRP holders claim that they should be allowed to speak for themselves:

“XRP holders are not seeking to broaden the scope of the SEC’s claims, but rather to protect their interests and provide the Court with the critical information necessary for the fair disposition of this case. If the intervention is granted, there will be no delay in the procedure or in the adjudication of this case ”.

Furthermore, they say that:

“The intervention will provide this Court with a more complete picture of the issues presented and will contribute to a fair and equitable adjudication of all claims and defenses.”

Evolution of the case

Ripple CEO Garlinghouse has criticized the SEC on several occasions since the allegations against Ripple were first brought.

He went on to point out that The SEC is the only regulatory body in the developed world that considers XRP to be a security.

While the case has gone in Ripple’s favor, the initial lawsuit had a disastrous effect on the company.

The price of XRP fell more than 70% last December and many exchanges removed XRP from their lists.

However, the token has rallied to new highs since then and some astute appointments, such as Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, have seen faith in Ripple Labs restored.

The SEC and cryptocurrencies

In their latest objection filing for third-party defendants, SEC attorneys stated:

“Seeking to inject themselves as ‘third party defendants’ in this action, Plaintiffs would act as ‘friends’ of Defendants, not true ‘friends of the court’, if allowed to participate as amici. And Movants’ arguments are not relevant to (and would unduly expand) the violations imputed by the SEC in this action ”.

Allowing accused third parties to intervene would open the door for more XRP investors to intervene. This ongoing battle is further proof of the SEC’s complex relationship with cryptocurrency.

XRP is a cryptocurrency created specifically for financial institutions and payment providers.

Like the SWIFT payment system, it works as a payment and remittance settlement system in which transactions are taken over by a network of servers.

Contrary to the role of Bitcoin (BTC) as an alternative to fiat currencies, the Ripple payment system uses XRP tokens as a cheaper and faster network than Bitcoin or traditional payment systems.

