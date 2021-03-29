The SEC puts an end to the boom of SPACs on Wall Street and asks banks for greater control

Jumanji. It is the word that seems to have been proclaimed in Wall street loudly. The SPAC (special purpose acquisition company, or special purpose purchase companies) are the new fashion. They are known as ‘blank check’ entities, and the SEC (Securities and Markets Commission, the equivalent of the CNMV of the USA) has already put the magnifying glass on them.

Speaking of the CNMV, our supervisory body has recently stated that it is ready to launch the SPAC in Spain.

Let’s go back to Wall Street. As reported this Thursday ReutersCiting up to four sources familiar with the matter, the SEC has amicably asked US banks, which are in charge of organizing the debut of the SPACs, how they manage the risks inherent in this process.

What exactly are these SPACs? These are entities that were born with only one objective: to participate in a merger or in the acquisition of other companies. To do this, they go public without being backed by any plan or business activity, simply to raise money and take over another company that, this time, offers profitability to its investors. That is why they are referred to as ‘shell companies’.

According to two of the sources cited by Reuters, the SEC has asked Wall Street banks to offer them this information voluntarily but, according to another of them, the letters of the supervisory body are signed by its police force, which suggests that it is the initiation of a formal investigation.

Commissions, volumes, internal protocol … is all the information that the SEC is wanting to gather to mount its case against the SPAC, which after being associated with speculative investment and fraud, especially in the 1980s, They are now in the spotlight again.

After various laws and regulations, the real accolade to the SPAC came from Goldman Sachs, which in 2016 signed the first IPO of one of these ‘shell companies’. Just a year later, the New York Stock Exchange was embracing the debut of the first blank check company in nearly a decade.

Now, the US regulator is concerned that SPACs have returned to their old ways and are being used to exploit inside information once they go public and announce their purchase target. So far this year, the SPACs have already raised 170,000 million dollars, more than the total for the whole of last year (157,000 million), according to data from Refinitiv.

“WHAT’S GOING ON?”

The more favorable monetary conditions partly explain the success of these ’empty companies’, which offer startups a fast track to go public without having to go through so much scrutiny from the regulatory body. According to data from Stanford University, eight of these companies that have been combined with a SPAC, and were also ‘sponsored’ by some famous, They have been sued in the US during the first quarter of the year for allegedly hiding their balance sheet weaknesses.

The SEC warned at the beginning of March that “it is never a good idea” to invest in this type of company just to meet someone who is associated with it. One of the Reuters sources sums up the situation on the other side of the Atlantic especially well: “They are asking the biggest Wall Street banks: What’s happening?”