The Seattle Sounders have three more points against Los Angeles FC (2-0)

05/17/2021 at 05:37 CEST

The Seattle Sounders won 2-0 against Los Angeles FC during the match held this Monday in the CenturyLink Field. The Seattle Sounders He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against San Jose Earthquakes (0-1) and the other before him Portland Timbers (1-2) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. For his part, the Los Angeles FC he was defeated 2-1 in the last game he played against the LA Galaxy. After the scoring, the Siatelite team was the leader of Major League Soccer, while the Los Angeles FC He was in thirteenth place at the conclusion of the match.

During the first part of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period the goal came for him Seattle Sounders, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to the success of Arreaga at 57 minutes. The Siatelite team joined again, distancing themselves by establishing the 2-0 with a goal from Smith in the 73rd minute, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 2-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Seattle Sounders gave entrance to Leyva, O’Neill, Huntsman Y Reed Baker-Whiting for Rowe, Smith, Bruin Y Paul, Meanwhile he Los Angeles FC gave the green light to Danny Musovski, Candle, Moon Hwan Kim Y Palaces for Cifuentes, Baird, Blackmon Y Farfan.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two for Paul Y Gomez, of Seattle Sounders and one for Murillo, of the Los Angeles team.

With this result, the Seattle Sounders ascends to 16 points and remains in a direct access place to the conference semifinals and the Los Angeles FC remains with five points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Los Angeles FC As the Seattle Sounders will play a new game against him Colorado Rapids and the Atlanta United respectively.

Data sheetSeattle Sounders:Cleveland, Arreaga, Gómez, Tolo, Roldan, Smith (O’Neill, min.83), Paulo (Reed Baker-Whiting, min.92), Roldan, Rowe (Leyva, min.69), Ruidíaz and Bruin (Montero, min.84)Los Angeles FC:Sisniega, Segura, Murillo, Farfan (Palacios, min.77), Blackmon (Moon Hwan Kim, min.77), Atuesta, Kaye, Blessing, Cifuentes (Danny Musovski, min.70), Rossi and Baird (Vela, min. 70)Stadium:CenturyLink FieldGoals:Arreaga (1-0, min. 57) and Smith (2-0, min. 73)